POST CABINET REPORT – September 28, 2022

Hon. Fayval Williams, Minister of Education & Youth, Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Audrey Sewell; Director of Communications, Ms. Kimberley McLeod; Press Secretary, Miss Naomi Francis, and members of the Media a pleasant morning.

Below are the decisions from Cabinet:

Award of Contracts

1. Award of Contract for the Supply of Grades 7-11 eBooks Under the Ministry’s National Textbook Loan Scheme (NTLS) for a 5-Year Period Commencing Academic Year 2022/2023

Cabinet approved the award of a contract in the amount of J$76,156,350.00, to the Kingston Bookshop Limited.

2. Variation to the Contract for the Supply and Delivery of Bulk Fuels to the Harbours Department of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) to Petroleum Company of Jamaica Limited.

Cabinet Approved the award of a contract by the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) for the supply and delivery of Automotive Diesel Oil, Ultra-Low Sulphur Diesel and 90-Octane Unleaded Gasoline to the Harbours Department of the PAJ, for the period 13 August 2022 to 31 December 2022; in the amount of $56,863,664.93

3. Award of Contract for Road Rehabilitation Works along Phase 3 (Retirement to Hurlock) to Fairfield to Point, St. James

Cabinet Approved the award of a contract in the amount of $163,501,575.00, to J&L Equipment and Construction Services Limited.

Appointments to Boards, Commissions and Councils

Cabinet gave approval for appointment of the Board of Directors for the Jamaica 4-H Clubs 5 September 2022 to 4 September 2024:

Mr. Collin Virgo – Chairman

Cabinet gave approval for appointment of members of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board Board for a period of three years, with effect from 5 September 2022 to 4 September 2025:

Dr. Derrick Deslandes – Chairman

Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the Board of Directors of the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) Limited; with effect from 5 September 2022 to 4 September 2025.

Mr. Linton Johnson – Chairman

Cabinet gave approval for appointment of the Board of Directors for the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) with effect from 12 September 2022 to 11 September 2024:

Mr. Christopher McPherson – Chairman