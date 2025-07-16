Speech by the Prime Minister

A Night of Excellence for Shelly-Ann Pryce

Thank you, Yendi, for your masterful mastery of the ceremony.

And I stand on the protocols already established, except to acknowledge maybe the queen of track and field, Dr the Honourable Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, the pocket rocket. This evening, we honour the incomparable Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, one of the greatest sprinters the world has ever known.

Her achievements are legendary: Olympic medals, World Championships, and an unparalleled legacy in the women’s 100 meters. But what makes Shelly truly exceptional it’s not just the number of records, but the way she has achieved them with dignity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to representing Jamaica with pride and honour. Whenever I see you appear on my screen, whether it is during the World Championships or the Olympics, I feel proud.

Tonight is a celebration of values that define greatness, perseverance, grace under pressure, humility, and victory and a commitment to something greater than oneself. These are the values that Shelly had embodied and that have shaped her remarkable journey.

Shelly’s journey began on the streets of Waterhouse, and today her success speaks to the power of talent, opportunity, and support. It is a story that reminds us all that Jamaica, though small in size, is a giant in spirit and achievement.

Nike, I commend you for recognising one of Jamaica’s most precious athletes. Shelly is not just an athlete but a story worth amplifying, and your partnership with Shelly has set a new standard for how brands and athletes can collaborate.

Ladies and gentlemen, as we reflect on Shelly’s story of success and the partnership, pardon me if I acknowledge the broader moment in which we find ourselves in recent days, and I promise I won’t be controversial.

A few of our athletes have indicated their intent to or are in the process of transferring allegiance to other countries, and some say it is for financial incentives. This development, understandably, has stirred concern and emotions across our country. Our athletes do not just wear the black, green and gold, they carry our hopes, they ignite our passions, they form a prominent part of our collective identity and so when they choose to compete under a different flag, it feels personal, but I also ask that we approach this matter with compassion and thoughtfulness.

The career of a professional athlete is short and often financially precarious. Athletes, like all of us, must make decisions not only for themselves but for their families and their future, and that is the truth that should be understood.

Shelly has earned the world’s attention, and her value is unquestionable, but Shelly made a decision, one rooted in deep love for this country and what it represents, and for that, I say thank you, Shelly. Thank you for choosing Jamaica.

That, my friends, is patriotism in its purest form, but patriotism must not be taken for granted. It must be nurtured, and it must be rewarded. Undoubtedly, we have, as a country, been successful in creating an ecosystem that produces world-class athletes. We will constantly be challenged as to what more we can do to improve this ecosystem for the benefit of our athletes and our country.

Having regard to the fact that there are limitations to what governments can do financially and administratively in sports, I have asked Minister Grange to lead further consultations with stakeholders, including the federations, the private sector, and national representatives themselves, to discuss a new framework for our elite athletes’ development and retention.

Shelly-Ann, tonight is about you, so pardon what I said earlier, and what you represent. You are a beacon of hope to young people and indeed to young athletes who are all going to strive to attain your level of success. But what I take away from you is having made it, having had all the records and the titles and the adoration of a nation, you have sought to give back in tangible ways.

And I laud you and praise you for the creation of your foundation and the great work that you have done. And I wish you all the best, as you have indicated that this may be the last time we see you competing competitively, but no matter what, you are a legend and our eternal hero. Continue to run with grace, speed, and dignity. You carry our nation.

God bless you, and thank you all for listening.