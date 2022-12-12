News from the OPM

SOEs Forever – Absolutely Not!

“Emergency Powers have always been an executive tool and will only be used when the circumstances require them.” – Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a State of Emergency will continue to be an Executive power that will be available to Government.



Acting under the constitution and the advice of the heads of the security forces, the Governor General, His Excellency Sir Patrick Allen declared a State of Emergency in the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine, St James, Westmoreland, Hanover, and sections of Kingston and St Andrew and St. Ann.



During a media briefing this morning (December 6, 2022) to announce the security measure, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said there will always be need for SOEs.



The Prime Minister explained that other countries such as El Salvador and Nicaragua have ongoing States of Public Emergency to assist in crime-fighting efforts.



However, he stressed that the reality is, a SOE is an important tool that the Executive arm of Government can utilise for the purpose which it is intended.



Prime Minister Holness stated:

“Is it something that we want to do forever and ever? Absolutely not. But in the modern world, our constitution needs to be upgraded so that those powers can be easily and effectively used when the circumstances require them.”



In the meantime, the Prime Minister further underscored his disappointment and rebuffed arguments over the notion that the emergency powers and its use are unconstitutional.



He said the measures are in fact being done within the constitution and arguments otherwise are untrue.



Prime Minister Holness said:



“The Emergency Powers Regulations that will be in effect for this new declaration or for recent SOE declarations are different from the regulations that the Court took issue with. We have taken a lot of care and diligence to go through the various issues raised by the Court and have made changes to address them.”