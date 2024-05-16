Prime Minister Holness Speaks at Delaware State University’s Commencement Ceremony

Big up to the Jamaican graduates of Delaware State University!

I encourage you to continue striving for excellence and to be ambassadors for Jamaica wherever you go.

Your success serves as an inspiration to future generations of Jamaican students, reminding them of the limitless possibilities that await with dedication and determination.

Jamaica is proud of you, and I wish you continued success in all your future endeavours.