News from the OPM

Clarendon Achieves Major Milestone in Murder Reduction Through Strategic Policing

“Clarendon was always a parish that contributed significantly to the murder rate. We’re happy to see that that is being reversed. The objective now is to make these reductions permanent and sustained.”

– Prime Minister Holness

The parish of Clarendon has seen a precipitous decline in murders, recording fewer than 70 since the start of the year, the first time in over 15 years.

This milestone marks a turning point for the parish, once regarded as a significant contributor to the island’s national murder rate.

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness credited the leadership of the division and the work of the policemen and women on the ground.

Dr. Holness congratulated Senior Superintendent Shane McCalla, Commanding Officer for the Clarendon Division, and his team for the strategy leading to the reduction.

“I’m so pleased with the work that you have done. Clarendon was always a parish that contributed significantly to the murder rate. We’re happy to see that that is being reversed. The objective now is to make these reductions permanent and sustained. I want to commend you and your officers for the work that you have done. And please know that you have the full support of the Government. Keep up the good work,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Driven by the ongoing initiative “Mission Sub-70,” the division has achieved a 49% reduction in murders since the start of the year.

This strategy is centred on saving lives and building safer communities.

The reduction is the result of a sustained, multi-layered approach that combines intelligence-led policing, gang suppression, and proactive community engagement.

According to Superintendent McCalla, a key component of the success has been a seamless continuation of last year’s strategies into this year, with special emphasis placed on dismantling gangs and preventing retaliatory violence.

As gang-related incidents decline, attention has shifted to emerging threats such as domestic disputes.

To address this, the division has reinforced its Domestic Violence Intervention Centre and enhanced officer training in conflict resolution and domestic violence response.

Partnerships with the Ministry of Justice and agencies have also strengthened efforts through restorative justice programmes, promoting peaceful conflict resolution over violent outcomes.

Superintendent McCalla also said community policing efforts have been deepened, with officers maintaining close contact with residents to build trust and encourage cooperation.

In the meantime, the police are also reporting that they have also taken firm steps to combat praedial larceny, a longstanding issue in Clarendon.

Giving an update to Prime Minister Holness on his visit to the parish today (April 23) Superintendent McCalla also said a revitalization of Farmers Watch groups and the rollout of a 30-day operation specifically targeting arson prevention underscore a proactive stance have been implemented.

Prime Minister Holness said with the full support of the Government, Clarendon’s crime reduction strategies are poised to deliver lasting safety and peace to the parish.