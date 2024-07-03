News from the OPM

Disaster Risk Management Order 2024 Released

The Government of Jamaica has officially released the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (Hurricane Beryl) Order, 2024 and the Disaster Risk Management (Declaration of Disaster Area) (Hurricane Beryl) Order, 2024.

These orders are critical components of the nation’s preparedness and response strategy as Hurricane Beryl approaches the island.

With the exception of a defined list of essential workers, all people in Jamaica are required to stay at their home or residence (including national shelters) from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm today, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The enforcement order outlines specific enforcement measures aimed at protecting lives and ensuring public safety during this weather event.

The Government is urging all Jamaicans to monitor the situation and stay informed through official channels, including the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), local tradition media, and government social media platforms.

Copies of the declaration and enforcement orders can be found on the OPM website.