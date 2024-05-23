News from the OPM

Government Launching Comprehensive Campaign to Transform Jamaican Driving Culture and Reduce Road Fatalities

“Slow down, drive within the limits, and keep focused on the road.”

-Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government is embarking on an intensive public education campaign to change driving behavior and enhance the enforcement of traffic regulations. This expansion of existing efforts aims to reduce road crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the nation.

Following a meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) on May 16, Prime Minister Holness highlighted the key factors contributing to road accidents in Jamaica, including speeding, distractions, drunk driving, mobile phone use, and the failure to wear helmets.

While praising the police for their increased enforcement efforts, Prime Minister Holness emphasized that enforcement alone is insufficient. He called on drivers to take personal responsibility for their safety by adopting safer driving practices.

“Crashes are preventable, and Jamaica can become crash-free,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted the rise in the number of drivers on the road, some of whom may be unfamiliar with new and extended highways, contributing to the incidence of crashes. He also pointed out the lack of helmet use among motorcyclists, which significantly increases the risk of fatal injuries.

In addressing this issue, Prime Minister Holness announced that the government has procured 2,000 of the 10,000 helmets it committed to providing. These helmets will be distributed to motorcyclists across the island through the NRSC, with the goal of ensuring every motorcyclist in Jamaica has a helmet.

The public education campaign, funded by revenues from improved police ticketing processes, will promote a safety-first driving culture. “The campaign will focus on instilling safe driving habits,” Prime Minister Holness stated.

Additionally, the NRSC is considering the increased use of breathalyzers and revisiting the legal alcohol consumption limits for drivers. The Prime Minister also provided an update on the country’s modern and efficient ticketing system, which will include provisions for license suspensions based on the accumulation of traffic infractions. “This system will act as a deterrent, as drivers will understand that repeated violations could lead to the suspension of their licenses,” he explained.

Prime Minister Holness expressed the view that the combined efforts of the NRSC and the government’s comprehensive approach will reduce road fatalities. He concluded with an appeal to all drivers: “Slow down, drive within the limits, and keep focused on the road.”