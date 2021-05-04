News from the OPM

Government Makes Further Adjustments to Some COVID-19 Protocols

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced minor changes to some measures, including the weekend curfew times, while extending the majority of the measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Speaking in Parliament today (May 4, 2021), the Prime Minister noted that the measures will be in place for the next four weeks to expire on June 2, 2021. He also explained the adjustments.

Prime Minister Holness: “The data clearly shows that tighter measures implemented in the past weeks from February 2021 to now have been very successful in slowing the spread of the virus and while our hospitalizations are now below our capacity, we are not yet out of the danger zone. The Ministry of Health recommends that we maintain the measures for at least three incubation cycles, meaning for at least the next six weeks. So, I am asking the nation to bear with us for another six weeks.”

The measures are as follows.

Curfew Hours

The curfew hours for weekdays, Monday to Friday, will remain at 8:00 pm to 5:00 am ending on June 3, 2021, at 5:00 am.

The curfew hours for the weekend will be modified for the next four weekends. The curfew will now begin at 6:00 pm on Saturdays, and at 2:00 pm on Sundays and end at 5:00 am on Mondays.

For Labour Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, May 24, 2021, there will be an all-day curfew. Therefore, on Sunday May 23, 2021, the curfew will begin at 2:00 pm and will continue all day on May 24 and end at 5:00 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The Prime Minister explained that this is a compensatory measure to mitigate against a possible spike when students attend school to complete their exit examinations.

Other Measures

The travel ban has been extended to include India and Trinidad & Tobago effective Wednesday, May 5, 2021, until June 2, 2021.

The travel ban for South American countries (Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay remains in place.

The travel ban applicable to the United Kingdom came to an end on April 30, 2021, and has not been extended given the significant proportion of the UK population being vaccinated and the consequent reduction in new cases.

The Controlled Entry Protocols remain unchanged as the Prime Minister maintains that persons who are fully vaccinated are also required to present a negative COVID-19 test conducted within three days of travel and self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

Public entities may now hold events limited to handing-overs, launches, ground-breakings, opening ceremonies or similar events but, there should be no more than 15 persons physically present and the requirements to wear masks and maintain physical distance continue to apply.

Effective May 5, 2021, Annual General Meetings or Extraordinary General Meetings of companies and general or special meetings of co-operative societies, friendly societies or industrial or provident societies may be held with a maximum of 15 persons present including technical support personnel.

All the other measures remain unchanged until June 2, 2021. These include:

Stay at home measures for persons 60 years and older,

Work from home for the public and private sector,

The gathering limit will remain at ten (10) persons,

Measures guiding the operation of markets, public transportation, funerals, burials, worship services, wedding services, beaches and rivers, zoos, parks, gyms, attractions and bars, places of amusement, events.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister reminded citizens to continue maintaining the infection prevention and control measures.