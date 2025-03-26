News from the OPM

Government Makes Significant Progress in Talks with US Secretary of State Rubio on Review of Travel Advisory

“We are committed to working collaboratively to ensure that travel advisories reflect the current realities and promote safe travel.”

– Prime Minister Holness

——————————————————————————-

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness says Jamaica has made significant progress in reviewing a travel advisory imposed on the island during bilateral talks with US Secretary of State, the Honourable Marco Rubio.

During a joint media briefing today (March 26, 2025) at the Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Holness noted that both he and Secretary Rubio discussed the significant progress made to reduce all major crimes.

“Jamaica today is safer than at any time in the last two decades. In fact, crime against visitors represents less than 0.01% of the more than 3 million visitors to Jamaica annually. We are committed to working collaboratively to ensure that travel advisories reflect the current realities and promote safe travel,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Dr. Holness said discussions were had on several critical areas of cooperation, including reaffirming commitment to enhancing cooperation in combating transnational crime, ensuring the collective safety of citizens and mutually secured borders.

“The United States has been instrumental in supporting Jamaica’s efforts to bolster its marine domain awareness and intelligence surveillance capacities, which are crucial in our fight against organized criminal networks. We discussed expanding and repurposing development assistance towards our shared goals, including security,” stated Dr. Holness.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that this will exponentially expand cooperation in fighting lottery scammers, transnational organized crime, trafficking in guns and building safer communities.

“We are committed to ensuring our partnership delivers results in driving down criminality and trafficking in this hemisphere. I am confident that the dialogue initiated today will be tangible, benefiting both our peoples and contributing to mutual stability and prosperity,” said Prime Minister Holness.