News from the OPM

Government of Jamaica Condemns Attack on Integrity Commission Director

Prime Minister the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, strongly condemns the appalling act of violence against a Director of the Integrity Commission that occurred earlier this morning (September 21, 2023).



In a shocking incident, a Director of the Integrity Commission was shot and injured in the car park of the agency’s offices in New Kingston, St Andrew. The Government is deeply concerned about this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured Director and their family at this time.



The Integrity Commission plays a crucial role in upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity within our nation. Any act of violence directed at individuals serving in such critical roles is an affront to the values that our democracy stands for.



The Government has full confidence in the law enforcement agencies’ ability to swiftly investigate this matter and bring those responsible to justice. We urge the public to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.



Prime Minister Holness emphasizes that violence has no place in our society, and we must all work together to promote a culture of respect, dialogue, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. Such incidents should not deter those committed to serving our nation with honesty and integrity.



The Government of Jamaica remains committed to supporting the work of the Integrity Commission and will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of its staff. We call on all Jamaicans to stand united against violence and to continue working together for a brighter and more prosperous future for our beloved country.

