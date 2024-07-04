News from the OPM

Government Offices Reopen Today, Government Recognizes Challenges Facing Some Public Sector Workers

The Government is collecting status reports on the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

At this time, normal operations of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies are slated to resume today, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

However, if following an assessment of personal circumstances arising from the passage of Hurricane Beryl, public sector workers find it possible to return to office today, we encourage reporting to office.

Please note however, if the circumstances do not provide for attendance at work, the Government encourages any employee experiencing difficulties to contact their supervisors or entity head as flexibility will be provided to ensure their well-being, while maintaining essential services.

Preliminary reports are that mobile phone service in sections of the island are currently unavailable arising from the passage of Beryl. Therefore, given the unique circumstances, non-attendance at work today due to being affected by Hurricane Beryl will not be placed on record. No public servant will have their leave balance charged if they need to remain at home.

The Government is committed to the well-being of all Jamaicans, including public sector workers and sympathises with everyone affected by the Hurricane. We are also committed to ensuring that Jamaicans have access to public services as we begin the recovery from Hurricane Beryl.

The Government thanks all essential workers for their exemplary public service during the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

This correspondence supersedes the previously issued statement.