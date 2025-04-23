News from the OPM

Jamaica is Ready for More Investments

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness says the Government of Jamaica is ready for more investment and greater expansion of the global services industry as the nation accelerates its transition to a digital society.

Over 52,000 Jamaicans are now employed in the Global Services Sector, with key industries including finance, healthcare, telecommunications, logistics, and retail.

Speaking at the Outsource2Jamaica Conference 2025, Prime Minister Holness emphasized that Jamaica has moved beyond its traditional Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) roots, making significant strides into Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), IT-enabled services (ITeS), fintech, cybersecurity, software engineering, and data analytics.

Dr. Holness reiterated the Government’s commitment to taking deliberate steps to ensure the enabling environment continues to support growth in the global services sector. This includes support for infrastructure development and workspace buildout, strengthening the education-to-employment pipeline to align skills with industry needs and a commitment to cybersecurity, data protection, and ethical AI deployment.

Prime Minister Holness declared that Jamaica is moving to the next level.

“Jamaica is ready. There has never been a better time to invest in Jamaica. We are ready to deliver excellence in global services. We are ready to host your investments. We are ready to provide world-class talent, advanced infrastructure, and a government that is responsive to your needs.”

Dr. Holness continued:

“But even more importantly, we are ready to lead—not as the largest player, but as the most nimble, the most dynamic, and the most committed to redefining what success looks like in the global services economy.”

Prime Minister Holness stressed that Jamaica is strategically aligned to grow the sector.

“Jamaica’s position as a nearshore destination is a strategic asset. But proximity alone is not our competitive edge—our people are. We are a nation of resilience, innovation, and talent,” said Prime Minister Holness.

To sustain this momentum, the Prime Minister said the Government has made major investments in workforce development and digital training.

Through initiatives by HEART/NSTA Trust, the Global Services Skills Council, and the Digital Literacy and Skills programmes, Jamaicans are being trained for high-value roles in the digital economy.

“We have removed all tuition and administrative fees for HEART/NSTA Trust programmes up to the associate degree level. More than that, we are paying our people to learn, with stipends that even include a savings component,” explained the Prime Minister.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness stressed the urgent need for digital transformation to drive productivity, innovation, and inclusion.

“Digital transformation is not only central to improving productivity and the ease of doing business; it is the foundation of a modern, inclusive society and a key pillar of our growth agenda.”

Dr. Holness also noted that the Government is actively building out the three pillars of a digital society: institutions, infrastructure, and identity. This includes the creation of a new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority to provide the digital backbone of public sector modernization, the expansion of the National Broadband Network and GovNet and the launching of a National AI Task Force to guide ethical AI adoption and strengthen Jamaica’s position in emerging tech.

Additionally, Prime Minister Holness also spotlighted exciting developments in logistics outsourcing, emphasizing that Jamaica is no longer imagining its role as a logistics hub, but it is building it.

“At the heart of our logistics vision is the Port of Kingston, now globally ranked among the top 100 ports. With over US$400 million invested since 2016 under Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL), cargo volume and employment have surged. A further US$50 million will be invested in 2025 to expand capacity. Complementing this growth is the long-anticipated Caymanas Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), a 700-acre site designed to offer pre-built, climate-resilient infrastructure for global investors,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

This development strategy, the Prime Minister said, is designed to position Jamaica as a regional hub for warehousing, e-commerce fulfilment, contract manufacturing, and supply chain analytics.

Prime Minister Holness also made a resounding call to action:

“To our local operators: continue to build capacity, embrace innovation, and aim for global standards. To our investors and partners: Jamaica is open for business and open to partnership. To our young people: this industry is yours. Seize the moment. Let us move forward together, driving excellence, transforming Jamaica, and leaving no one behind.”