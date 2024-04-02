News from the OPM

“This Government recognises that the contribution of minimum wage earners such as household workers, artisans, labourers, store clerks, and security personnel is vital in meeting our national productivity targets.”

-Prime Minister Holness

The Andrew Holness administration has announced another increase in the national minimum wage, which will take effect on June 1, 2024. This latest increase follows a 44-percent rate hike last year, moving the national minimum wage to the highest ever level for minimum wage earners in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement, which sets the minimum wage at a historic level for low-income workers ever made by a Government in Jamaica, during his contribution to the 2024/2025 Budget Debate in Parliament on Thursday (March 21).

The new minimum wage for a 40-hour work week will now move to fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000) per week, up from thirteen thousand dollars ($13,000).

“This Government recognizes that the contribution of minimum wage earners, such as household workers, artisans, labourers, store clerks, and security personnel, is vital to the success of our manufacturers, hotels, professionals, lawyers, doctors, and teachers in meeting our national productivity and service targets,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The minimum wage for industrial security guards will also be increased effective June 1, 2024, from fourteen thousand dollars ($14,000) to fifteen thousand dollars per week ($15,000).

“We need to do more, and the people of Jamaica have my commitment that we will do more. This government has demonstrated that we are not about empty promises. We have the capacity to deliver (because of a strong economic performance), and we will deliver,” declared Prime Minister Holness.