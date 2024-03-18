News from the OPM

Over 600,000 Jamaicans to Get Improved Water Supply from the New Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant

More than half a million residents in Kingston, St Andrew, Portmore, and St Catherine are set to benefit from the expansion in water supply from the new Rio Cobre Water Treatment facility. The move is part of the government’s commitment to improve archaic water supply infrastructure and give more people access to greater volumes of the precious commodity.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness says improvements in water are part of the Government’s mission and commitment to improve the long-standing situation and implement sustainable water solutions.



In his address at the ground-breaking ceremony yesterday (March 14) for the construction of the modern treatment facility, Prime Minister Holness acknowledged the challenges faced in the past, particularly the delayed implementation of infrastructure projects due to redirected funding to address severe drought conditions.



“This [Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant] was intended to be a medium-term initiative geared towards meeting the growing water supply needs in St Catherine as well as reducing the shortfall between the demand and supply of water in the Kingston metropolitan area. However, circumstances dictated that the project financing be redirected to the NWC to address the severe drought conditions in the northern and western parishes of the island,“ the Prime Minister stated.



The Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant will have the capacity to reliably produce 15,000,000 imperial gallons per day. The project will cost 12 billion Jamaican dollars. It includes the construction of intake systems, conveyance pipelines, and the treatment plant itself.



“When the project is complete, we can expect improved water supply and reliability for residents, better resilience in the water sector during periods of drought, and improved water supply to facilitate our continued development in the business and residential sectors. This project is also one of many solutions being implemented across our island to address water supply challenges.”



The new Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant is expected to be completed within two years, followed by a 23-year operation period by private partners under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement. This billion-dollar investment signifies a win-win situation for the NWC, its customers, and the nation as a whole, reducing the need for water trucking and eliminating water restrictions during drought periods.



Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed the government’s dedication to implementing sustainable water solutions, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing citizens’ quality of life.



The Prime Minister urged patience from residents and the public, acknowledging the longstanding nature of the water challenges spanning decades. He emphasized that while previous administrations may have ignored the perennial issue, his administration is taking active measures to address and resolve the needs of the people.



“If you are honest with yourselves and look at what the government has done, we are the only government that has made investments in improving infrastructure and in dealing with the issues that affect people,” the Prime Minister stated.