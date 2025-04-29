News from the OPM

Parnassus Irrigation Project to Create a Major Shift in Jamaica’s Agriculture

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness says the Parnassus Irrigation Project, officially launched at the Parnassus Agro Park in Clarendon, marks a historic transformational shift for Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

As part of the broader Southern Plains Agricultural Development Project, this initiative signals a major leap forward in the country’s efforts to build a climate-resilient, inclusive, and self-sufficient food system.

It’s the first such project of its kind in more than 40 years.

Speaking on Wednesday (April 23, 2025) at the Opening ceremony, Prime Minister Holness underscored that the official opening of the Parnassus Agriculture Agro Park is an important step forward in the ongoing mission to transform agriculture in Jamaica.

“Today, we are planting the seeds of resilience and opportunity. This agro park represents a future where Jamaican farmers are empowered, communities are revitalized, and our country moves closer to a competitive and climate resilient agriculture sector. Agriculture is not just a pillar of our economy; it is the foundation of our national food security,” stated Prime Minister Holness.

Dr. Holness declared that a strong agricultural sector is vital to ensure food security, reduce import reliance, and support national independence amid global and climate challenges.

In this regard, the Prime Minister highlighted that when completed the Parnassus project will ensure that more than one fifth of Jamaica’s farm lands are irrigated.

“We are now at approximately 15% irrigated lands. After this project, we will be at approximately 20%. And when we complete the Pedro Plains, which is going to cross the electoral election cycle, because it’s a multi-year project. But when we complete it, we would be at about 50%. And that will be a profound shift in Jamaica’s agriculture.”

The project is funded through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund and administered by the Caribbean Development Bank, with additional support from the Government of Jamaica.

It represents a landmark investment of £17.13 million and targets the irrigation and development of approximately 795 hectares of arable land across two sites – Amity Hall-Bridge Pen in St. Catherine and Parnassus in Clarendon.

With 700 acres of land previously used for sugarcane now repurposed for diversified agriculture, the Parnassus site has already begun transforming lives.

More than 400 acres have been allocated specifically to small farmers, with provisions for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity is central to the development.