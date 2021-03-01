News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new and stricter COVID-19 measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act, effective March 1.

The Government has implemented these measures amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to Prime Minister Holness, the Government has been forced to shift policy efforts in order to preserve lives and livelihoods.

“We have to take these drastic actions because citizens are not displaying the level of responsibility and compliance necessary,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The new measures are as follows;

Effective March 1 – The islandwide curfew remains at 8:00pm to 5:00am day to day and expires at 5:00am on March 23, 2021.

The islandwide curfew remains at 8:00pm to 5:00am day to day and expires at 5:00am on March 23, 2021. All places of worship, including churches will engage in only online services. However, a maximum of 10 persons are allowed inside the worship centre to facilitate online broadcasting.

Zoos, Parks, Gyms, Attractions and Bars will close at 6:00pm until March 22.

Public Beaches and rivers will close until March 22.

Only students sitting exit exams (PEP, CSEC/CAPE) will be permitted to have face-to-face classes. This is applicable to both Public and Private institutions.

Persons 60 years and older must Stay-at-Home.

Public Sector entities must host all social events online, if at all

Effective March 4 – Strict Work-From-Home arrangement for Public Sector. Permanent Secretaries are directed to have only persons who work in critical service delivery where the nature of the work requires them to be in the physical office.

Strict Work-From-Home arrangement for Public Sector. Permanent Secretaries are directed to have only persons who work in critical service delivery where the nature of the work requires them to be in the physical office. All persons traveling to Jamaica, including Jamaicans, must present a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to travel date. Business travelers must present a pre-test result and will incur the cost of a PCR test after arrival in Jamaica.

Effective March 8 – All Funerals and Burials will be prohibited. Funerals already scheduled for March 1-7 are allowed once they are in compliance with the Disaster Risk Management Act.

– All Funerals and Burials will be prohibited. Funerals already scheduled for March 1-7 are allowed once they are in compliance with the Disaster Risk Management Act. Weddings are allowed with a maximum of 25 persons including the officiating pastor, witnesses and wedding party.

All other measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act will remain in effect for a further three weeks ending March 23, 2021.