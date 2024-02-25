News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness and Churches Join in Urging Jamaicans to Pray for the Nation on Ash Wednesday

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has called on all Jamaicans to unite in prayer for the nation as the Lent season begins.

The Prime Minister’s comments came during the meeting of Cabinet on Monday (February 12, 2024) at the Office of the Prime Minister during a prayer session with the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, where religious leaders prayed for the country, public servants, leaders, and the government.

The Prime Minister said: “In discussions with members of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, it was agreed that I should encourage every Jamaican to take time out [to pray] this Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, the period of time when we reflect and make personal sacrifice, which marks the start of the period when Jesus himself made the ultimate sacrifice for our salvation. I therefore encourage all Jamaicans to pray for our nation.”

In this regard, the Prime Minister acknowledged that everyone may not have a special prayer, and reminded that the national anthem is a prayer in itself, emphasizing the personal connection with God and the power of supplication.

The Prime Minister said “Prayer recognizes the limit of man, and man is humbled by the awesome power of God”.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister urged citizens to pray for safety, security, peace, and productivity, as well as for the sick, infirm, and vulnerable.

Expressing gratitude for the prayers offered by the representatives of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, Prime Minister Holness said: “I find this to be very motivational, and I want to thank you again for taking the time. I personally believe in prayers.”

Quoting from 1st Timothy Chapter 2 verses 1-4, Prime Minister Holness emphasized the importance of praying for all individuals, including leaders, as a means to achieve a peaceful and dignified society.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said it is important and useful for all Jamaicans to join in prayer, fostering unity, peace, and reflection during this significant period.