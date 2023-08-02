News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Announces the Appointment of Three Distinguished Individuals to Key Positions in the Public Service

Prime Minister, The Most Honourable Andrew Holness is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished individuals to pivotal positions within the Government.

These appointments, effective August 1, 2023, come following the recommendations of the Prime Minister and the full approval of the Governor General. The new appointees are Hon. Audrey V. Sewell, OJ, CD, JP, as the Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Rocky Ricardo Meade CD, JP, PhD, as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, and Arlene Williams as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

The Prime Minister has tasked these individuals to improve service delivery and efficiency in government. This is with a view to ensuring the significant gains made by the administration are feat by Jamaicans from all walks of life.

Hon. Audrey V. Sewell, OJ, CD, JP – Cabinet Secretary

Hon. Audrey V. Sewell, OJ, CD, JP, brings a wealth of experience and exceptional qualifications to her new role as Cabinet Secretary. She currently serves as the Permanent Secretary in both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the development of Jamaica through her exceptional leadership and dedication.

Mrs. Sewell’s qualifications include an MSc. in Human Resource Development and a BSc. (Hons.) in Management Studies from the prestigious University of the West Indies (UWI). Additionally, she holds a Certificate in Management Studies from UWI and an Advanced Certificate in Educational Administration and Leadership awarded jointly by the Swedish Institute for National Development and the Vocational Training and Development Institute. Her dedication to continuous learning is evident through her participation in international high-level studies and research methodology courses at the University of Michigan.

With over 40 years of dedicated and faithful public service, Hon. Audrey V. Sewell’s career has been marked by significant contributions to various sectors, including education and the justice system. Notably, she served as Principal Director of the Justice Ministry’s Justice Training Institute, where she introduced and expanded various training programs for the justice system, positioning the institute as a prominent justice training hub in the Caribbean.

Her remarkable career as a Permanent Secretary commenced in 2008 at the Ministry of Education. In 2011, she was reassigned to the Ministry of Transport, Works & Housing, and later, in February 2016, she was appointed to the same capacity at the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. In that same year, she took on the dual role of Permanent Secretary for both Ministries, serving in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mrs. Sewell’s dedication and outstanding contributions to public service have earned her several accolades, including the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Education in 2010 and the Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD) in 2014 for her outstanding public service in the fields of Education, Justice, Transport, Works, and Housing. On August 6, 2022, she was further honoured with the Order of Jamaica (OJ) for her distinguished contribution to the public service.

Ambassador Rocky Meade CD, JP, PhD – Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister

Ambassador Dr. Rocky Meade brings nearly four decades of exemplary leadership experience to his new role as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister. He currently serves as Ambassador Plenipotentiary with responsibility for National Strategic Initiatives, where he plays a crucial part in coordinating and advising the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, where necessary, on matters of national strategic significance.

Ambassador Meade’s academic achievements are equally impressive. He holds a PhD from the University of Amsterdam, a Master of Military Arts & Science degree from the US Army Command and General Staff College, and both Master’s and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of the West Indies.

Throughout his distinguished career, Ambassador Meade has led various significant initiatives with impact at the organization, national, and international levels. Notable accomplishments include spearheading the establishment and growth of the Jamaica National Service Corps, overseeing the expansion and regionalization of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and enhancing the Caribbean’s regional disaster response capabilities. His exceptional leadership has earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues both locally and internationally.

Ambassador Meade will also retain his role of Ambassador for National Strategic Initiatives.

Mrs Arlene Williams – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

Ms. Arlene Williams brings a diverse range of expertise to her new role as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. With a wealth of experience in various government ministries and departments, she has been instrumental in spearheading major capital projects and overseeing significant spends in the Ministry of National Security/Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Ms. Williams holds an M.A. in Development Studies, with specialization in Public Policy and Administration, from the Institute of Social Studies (ISS) in The Hague, the Netherlands. Her in-service training includes leadership and change management, human resource management, project portfolio management, and more.

With a strong background in education and public administration, Ms. Williams has played vital roles in several government organizations, including the Ministry of Education, Youth & Information and the Justice Training Institute. Her exceptional leadership and management skills have contributed to the successful implementation of various initiatives in these sectors.

The Jamaican Government expresses utmost confidence in the capabilities of Hon. Audrey V. Sewell, Ambassador Rocky Meade, and Mrs Arlene Williams. The Government has every confidence in their exceptional expertise and unwavering dedication to serving the people of Jamaica which will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the nation’s progress and development.