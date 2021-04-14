News from the OPM

Government Extends DRM Orders and Adjusts Weekend Curfew Restrictions

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a three-week extension to the measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act. The orders will now expire on May 4, 2021.

Speaking yesterday (April 13) in Parliament, Prime Minister Holness noted that the infection prevention and control measures that the Government has implemented have significantly contributed to a decline in the estimated reproductive rate in the spread of COVID-19.

In that regard, the Prime Minister added, “The data clearly shows that the tighter measures implemented three weeks ago, have been successful in slowing down the spread of the virus. However, our test positivity rate and hospitalizations remain too high. As a result, the measures implemented three weeks ago will be extended.”

The measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act are as follows.

Curfew

· The weekend curfew is modified to begin on Saturday at 4:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm ending at 5:00 am the next day.

· The nightly curfew from Monday to Friday of 8:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day has been extended until 5:00 am May 5, 2021.

· Business places will no longer close at noon on a Friday.

Worship Services

The maximum number of persons who may be physically present to facilitate worship has been increased to 30 persons effective April 14, 2021. The previous arrangement of 12 persons using the designated form will no longer continue.

Controlled Entry Protocols

All travelers are still required to present a negative COVID-19 test conducted within three days of travel, and self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival remains in place.

The travel ban applicable to the United Kingdom will continue until April 30, 2021.

For South American countries of Brazil, Chile, Peru, Columbia, Argentina, and Paraguay, the travel ban has extended to May 4, 2021.

All other measures which remain the same have been extended to May 4, 2021.

Persons 60 years and over are required to stay at home.

Persons in the public sector are required to work from home, and employers in the private sector should allow all persons who can work from home to do so.

The gathering limit remains at (10) ten persons.

Social events, handing over ceremonies, launches, groundbreakings, and other such events remain prohibited.

Market and vending operations in public arcades and public transportations centres will open one hour after the end of the curfew and close one hour before the start of the curfew. They should remain closed on a Sunday and public holidays.

Drivers of public passenger vehicles are allowed to be on the road one hour before and one hour after the curfew.

Motor cars that provide public transportation are to have one passenger less than is allowed by the license.

There should be no face-to-face instructions in all primary and secondary schools, including students sitting exit examinations. These students are, however, permitted to sit physical exams at school when those exams are due.

Funeral services are not permitted.

Burials are permitted from Monday to Friday between 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for 30 minutes with 15 persons, including (10) ten mourners, clergy and gravediggers.

Marriage Ceremonies should have no more than 15 persons.

Beaches and rivers not under organized management and control will remain closed.

Zoos, parks, gyms, attractions, and bars are subjected to the existing restrictions and must close at designated times.

The ban on events remains.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness encouraged all citizens to comply with the infection prevention and control orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act for the country to return to some semblance of normalcy sooner.