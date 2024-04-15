News from the OPM

“Our response must be grounded in empathy and compassion for those enduring the hardships of drought. To the farmers and rural communities on the frontline of this crisis, I offer my unwavering commitment to stand by your side and provide the assistance you need to survive and thrive.”

– Prime Minister Holness

——————————————————————————————–

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a series of measures, including the allocation of one hundred and fifty million dollars (J$150M), aimed at alleviating the effects of the ongoing drought impacting the island.

As part of a comprehensive strategy to support farmers and citizens affected, the government is providing emergency funding, distributing water storage tanks, and ensure compassionate responses to those in need.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (April 9, 2014), Prime Minister Holness expressed unwavering commitment to stand by the people of Jamaica and provide the assistance necessary for survival and growth during these challenging times.

The Prime Minister Holness said: “The Government is implementing a range of measures to support our farmers during these challenging times. This includes the emergency funding in the amount of One Hundred and Fifty Million Dollars (J$150M), from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, to facilitate the trucking of water and procurement and distribution of polyethylene water tanks, to areas that are experiencing water challenges due to drought conditions.”

In this regard, plans are in place for the National Water Commission, Members of Parliament, and Parish Councils to respond to critical infrastructure needs in the worst affected communities over the next four weeks.

Additionally, the Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development has allocated one hundred million dollars (J$100M) for water trucking interventions in communities outside the utility footprint to ensure access to potable water.

In light of recent incidents such as the theft of a water tank from Negril Primary School, Prime Minister Holness has instructed the Rural Water Supply Limited to install sufficient water storage tanks to prevent further disruptions in the education sector.

Efforts are also currently underway to conduct a national assessment of water storage at schools in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, guiding future capital investments in water infrastructure.

To support farmers impacted by the drought, the Ministry of Agriculture has earmarked an additional allocation of sixty million dollars (J$60M) for trucking water, provision of drip irrigation systems, and support for livestock farmers through the National Irrigation Programme.

Recognizing the broader impacts of drought on the economy and society, the Government is investing in infrastructure projects to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in drought-affected regions.

“The National Water Commission will continue to make major investments in Capital works in the coming fiscal year. Over $5 billion JMD is expected to be spent this fiscal year benefitting more than 165,000 Jamaicans. Additionally, more than $2.5 billion will be invested in sewage infrastructure work. Jamaicans should note that this year’s budget allocations to the Rural Water Supply Limited is the largest in our history, and is in excess of $1.6Billion Dollars,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, as Jamaica faces this water crisis, Prime Minister Holness reassures the public that the Government will continue to prioritize the well-being of its citizens, responding with compassion and urgency to address the challenges posed by drought conditions.

“Our response must be grounded in empathy and compassion for those enduring the hardships of drought. To the farmers and rural communities on the frontline of this crisis, I offer my unwavering commitment to stand by your side and provide the assistance you need to survive and thrive,” said Prime Minister Holness.