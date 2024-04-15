News from the OPM

“There is no other way to address poverty, to get your children into school, to get you the housing, to improve your security and your healthcare, unless we fix our economy.”

– Prime Minister Holness

——————————————————————————-

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government’s steadfast commitment to sound economic management has ushered in a new era of sustainable social interventions, bringing tangible benefits to the people of Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness said, for past almost nine years, the administration has diligently worked to foster economic stability, laying the foundation for transformative change.

Speaking on April 12, 2024 at the New Social Housing Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in St. Andrew, Prime Minister Holness emphasized the pivotal role of economic stability in addressing poverty, improving access to education, healthcare, and housing, and enhancing overall security.

The Prime Minister said: “There is no other way to address poverty, to get your children into school, to get you the housing, to improve your security and your healthcare, unless we fix our economy. Those who want to devalue the performance of the government on getting the economy right are doing you no favours. Because their intention is to get into power without having the wherewithal, because they can’t manage the economy, to deliver benefits like to the people.”

This unwavering focus on economic management has not only bolstered growth but has also ensured that interventions are sustainable in the long term. Prime Minister Holness said that by adhering to proper planning, regulations, and resource allocation, the government has demonstrated its commitment to delivering lasting solutions to the challenges faced by Jamaican citizens.

“The country is at that stage where we have to put in the rules, we have to put in the processes and our public service has to now develop, not a fear of the rules, not a rejection of the rules, not a blame of the rules as slowing us up, but we have to become more efficient and productive in following the rules to take the resources that we have created to build this house,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness said, despite the challenges and criticisms faced along the way, the government remains resolute in its dedication to building a better Jamaica for all its citizens.