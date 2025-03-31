News from the OPM

Government of Jamaica Welcomes Positive Supreme Court Decision on Portmore Parish Law

The Government of Jamaica welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision to lift the injunction previously blocking the enforcement of the Counties and Parishes (Amendment) Act, 2025, commonly referred to as the Portmore Parish Law.

The Attorney General of Jamaica, Dr Derrick Mckoy expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision. The Attorney General stated that “we are very happy with the consent order. It sets out clearly what Minister McKenzie said the Government of Jamaica would be doing with the passage of the Parishes (Amendment) Act, 2025. Now that everyone is declared to be on the same page, we can look forward to achieving the objectives of the legislation.”

Further updates will be provided as the Government continues to work diligently to fulfill all constitutional obligations related to establishing Portmore as Jamaica’s 15th parish.