Post Cabinet Press Briefing Report- February 26, 2025
PRESS BRIEFING PRESENTATION: OPERATION STREAMLINE
By: The Honourable Minister Pearnel Charles Jr., MP
Minster of Labour and Social Security
Wednesday February 26, 2025
PRESS BRIEFING STATEMENT
REGIONAL LABOUR TALKS ROADSHOW & JOB FAIR
MANCHESTER REGION
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, members of the media, stakeholders, and
members of the public.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Security continues its commitment to
empowering Jamaica’s workforce through islandwide regional roadshows aimed
at enhancing public awareness on key labour and employment issues. As part of
this effort, we are pleased to announce the next stop in our series:
Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Venue: Golf View Hotel, 5 ½ Caledonia Road, Mandeville, Manchester
This Regional Labour Talks Roadshow and Job Fair will bring together
approximately 500 in-person participants, alongside virtual attendees from
across Jamaica and the diaspora via live streaming.
THEME & OBJECTIVES
Under the theme Transforming Jamaica’s Workforce for Greater Resilience and
Sustainable Development, this initiative aligns with Jamaica’s record-low
unemployment rate of 3.5% (STATIN, October 2024) and seeks to further equip
Jamaicans with opportunities for employment, skills development, and social
protection services.
Additionally, feedback from this roadshow series will directly contribute to
Jamaica’s preparations for the Second World Summit on Social Development in
Qatar, November 2025, where global leaders will discuss strategies for:
- Poverty Eradication
- Full and Productive Employment & Decent Work for All
- Social Integration
KEY FEATURES OF THE ROADSHOW
- Special Focus on Labour Market Inclusion
The Ministry is committed to expanding access to employment for diverse
groups, including:
*Youths
*Persons with Disabilities
*Women
*Rural Workers
*Second-Career Job Seekers
*Seniors who are fit for work
Additionally, pensioners and social protection beneficiaries will have direct
access to critical information and services through the roadshows one-stop shop
format.
- Discussions on the U.S. Seasonal Employment Programme
The opening ceremony will feature key discussions with representatives from
the United States Embassy regarding the U.S. Seasonal Employment
Programme. This is particularly timely given the ongoing adjustments to U.S.
immigration policies, and the session will provide clarity for Jamaicans
exploring employment opportunities abroad.
Furthermore, we will highlight business and investment prospects for members
of the Jamaican diaspora, encouraging them to contribute to national economic
growth.
- Climate Change & The Just Transition Project
In response to Jamaica’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the event
will also introduce the Just Transition Project, which aims to integrate decent
work principles into national development policies. A special panel discussion
on Climate Change will explore its impact on the workforce from a tripartite
perspective involving government, employers, and workers.
- Ministerial Updates
The Hon. Minister will provide updates on:
*The newly launched SPIRO Project
*The National Employment Policy
*Jamaica’s Decent Work Agenda
INFORMATION SESSIONS
- Productivity and Resilience for the Future of Work
Presented by the Jamaica Productivity Centre, this session will explore
strategies to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in key sectors such as:
*Global Services
*Manufacturing
*Tourism
*Financial Services
- Business Development & Entrepreneurship
The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will lead a session on
How to Start a Business, offering guidance on:
*Accessing Small Business Loans
*Business Planning & Market Entry
*Capacity Building & Financial Advice
These insights will empower entrepreneurs to navigate Jamaicaâ€™s evolving
economic landscape successfully.
JOB FAIR
As a major highlight, the Electronic Labour Exchange Department will host a
job fair, featuring:
*Over 20 employers across multiple industries
*More than 200 job vacancies
*On-the-spot interviews & hiring opportunities
This is an excellent chance for job seekers to connect directly with employers
and secure employment.
DISPLAYS & CORPORATE ENGAGEMENT
The event will also feature interactive booths and displays from:
*The Ministry’s Labour & Social Security Services
*Corporate Jamaica
*Other Government Agencies (MDAs)
MEDIA COVERAGE & LIVE STREAMING
We invite all Jamaicans to participate, whether in person or virtually. The event
will be broadcast live via:
*RJR Radio’s Outside Broadcast
*Live Streaming on YouTube
CONCLUSION
The Regional Labour Talks Roadshow & Job Fair is a critical step in equipping
Jamaica’s workforce for the future. By fostering education, reskilling, and
economic inclusivity, we are building a resilient labour market that can adapt to
global trends and local opportunities.
We look forward to engaging with job seekers, employers, and stakeholders in
Manchester and beyond as we work together to transform Jamaica’s workforce
for sustainable development.
Thank you.
WATER AMNESTY FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
The Government of Jamaica remains committed to ensuring that every citizen,
and especially our most vulnerable groups, is provided with access to essential
services that promote their well-being and dignity. Following the announcement
of the National Water Commission’s (NWC) amnesty programme in November
2024, we recognized the need for a specific accommodation for our Persons
with Disabilities under this initiative.
The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities’ (JCPD) database currently
has over 48,000 individuals, with full registration of just over 17,000. Of the
number of registrants, 12,925, almost 13,000 are 18 years and over and could
benefit from this amnesty.
Our objective is to establish a special criterion within the National Water
Commission’s (NWC) Water Amnesty Programme to provide relief to Persons
with Disabilities or their verified caregivers, thereby ensuring they can fully
benefit from this amnesty. This action aligns with Jamaica’s commitment to the
Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), particularly
Articles 3 (General Principles) and 28 (Adequate Standard of Living and Social
Protection), which emphasize the rights of Persons with Disabilities to an
adequate standard of living, which includes access to clean water services and
social protection without discrimination. This principle guides our commitment
to ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind.
The Amnesty would also provide relief for caregivers of PWDs. The Disabilities
Act 2014, Section 2 (1) defines a caregiver as, “a parent, a legal guardian or
any other person, responsible for caring for the health, financial, physical
security, and general well-being of a person with a disability.”
Background:
The water amnesty, in its current form, allows eligible NWC customers,
including Pensioners and PATH beneficiaries, to have their debts written off,
partially or in full, based on specified criteria, as a mechanism to assist the
vulnerable in our population. In light of the specific challenges faced by Persons
with Disabilities, the Amnesty provisions would need to be tailored to provide
them with additional support.
The following Criteria are proposed for Persons with Disabilities:
- Eligibility Verification:
Persons with disabilities will be required to provide appropriate documentation
confirming their disability status, such as proof of registration with the
Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD). Clients will be
identified in partnership with the disability sector partners, to ensure that
the benefits reach those who truly need support.
- Debt Forgiveness: Outstanding water bills for eligible persons with
disabilities will be waived. This step will ensure that they are not burdened by
past arrears, which may otherwise exacerbate their financial difficulties.
- Payment Plans: For those who are unable to clear their current water bills in
full, flexible payment options will be offered. This will ensure that persons with
disabilities can pay over a longer period, considering their financial
circumstances.
- Awareness Campaign: A targeted outreach programme will be developed to
ensure that persons with disabilities are made fully aware of the amnesty. This
will include accessible formats for communication and outreach, utilizing both
digital and physical platforms to reach all individuals, including those who are
Deaf or hard of hearing, and those who have visual impairments.
- Monitoring and Evaluation: An effective monitoring and evaluation
framework will be established to track the participation of persons with
disabilities in the programme. This will allow for an assessment of the impact of
the program on this specific community and ensure that adjustments can be
made if necessary.
The Ministry will ensure that the application process for the amnesty is fully
accessible. This includes providing physical access to application sites at the
Ministry of Labour’s parish offices island-wide and ensuring that online
platforms are user-friendly for Persons with Disabilities. Additionally,
dedicated staff and helplines will be made available to assist Persons with
Disabilities in completing the application forms, providing any additional
support as needed.
This initiative reflects the Government’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and
social protection for all Jamaicans.
OPERATION STREAMLINE
The employment of non-Jamaicans in Jamaica is governed by the Foreign Nationals
and Commonwealth Citizens (Employment) Act, 1964 and the Caribbean Community
Free Movement of Skilled Persons Act, 1997.
The Work Permit Department of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS)
is responsible for the administration of the authorization to work of non-Jamaicans
seeking employment in Jamaica. In an effort to improve the management of the
application and processing of these types of service, the MLSS commenced work to
replace its existing work permit system, and to also improve business processes
through the creation of a new web-based; and mobile-friendly work permit
management system.
The system which will be informed by labour market intelligence, as well as training
and certification needs, aims to close skill gaps in the local economy. In so doing, the
Ministry is ensuring that work permits are granted to persons where there are no
Jamaican counterparts or a shortage in the labour market. We are currently at the final
stage of development of this new digitized system, Pre-user Acceptance Testing is
ongoing, and will conclude by Friday February 28, 2025 followed by the actual User
Acceptance Testing to commence March 10, 2025. The Unit is committed to playing
its part in reaching the new system deployment before June 2025.
The efficiency programme has been in place for a little over a year. During that time
the Ministry can confirm that there has been some positive changes including
improved application processing times, due to the addition of staff. However it is
recognized that further improvements can enhance efficiency, reduce processing times
and backlog, reduce errors in the work permit process, improve payments processes
(particularly online payments) ensuring a client facing experience that is user friendly
for both employers and foreign nationals.
Consequently, we have examined the Work Permit Unit, and as part of our
commitment to modernizing Jamaica’s labour market framework and ensuring a
more efficient, transparent, and responsive system, the Ministry of Labour and
Social Security is further enhancing its efficiency programme by introducing:
Operation Streamline—a bold and strategic initiative aimed at improving the
work permit system in Jamaica.
The Need for Reform
For years, employers, foreign investors, and workers have expressed concerns
about inefficiencies in the work permit process—ranging from delays in
processing applications to challenges with compliance and monitoring.
Consequently, Operation Streamline was specially designed to tackle these
challenges head-on, ensuring that Jamaica remains an attractive destination for
skilled talent while protecting opportunities for our local workforce.
Key Objectives of Operation Streamline:
- Digital Transformation & Faster Processing time
We are implementing a fully digitized application system to reduce paperwork
and improve turnaround time. Processing times will be significantly shortened,
with clear service timelines to ensure predictability for businesses and workers.
- Strengthened Oversight & Compliance
A Work Permit Oversight Committee was established to ensure fairness,
transparency, and accountability in approvals. Employers must demonstrate a
clear need for hiring foreign workers while prioritizing skills transfer to
Jamaicans.
- Enhanced Accessibility & Customer Support
A dedicated Work Permit Help Desk will be introduced to provide real-time
assistance and guidance. New online tracking tools will allow applicants to
monitor the progress of their applications.
- Labour Market Alignment
Work permits will be granted in alignment with national development priorities
and skills shortages identified in key sectors. A stronger linkage between the
Labour Market Information System (LMIS) and work permit approvals will
ensure that vacancies are first made available to qualified Jamaicans before
permits are issued. Also, going forward related skills that are not found here in
Jamaica will be examined to attach apprenticeship conditionalities.
- Public Education & Stakeholder Engagement
We will launch an awareness campaign to educate businesses, investors, and
workers on the new process. Ongoing consultations with industry stakeholders
will ensure that the system remains efficient, fair, and responsive to labour
market needs.
- Prioritization Framework
A tiered prioritization system will be implemented immediately after this
press briefing. Where applications submitted in excess of eight (8) weeks will
be reviewed and advanced urgently. These applications will be fast-tracked,
and so we invite persons whose permits are beyond eight (8) weeks to contact
us via email [email protected] using the subject or caption Operation
Streamline.
Expected Impact
In summary, through Operation Streamline, we anticipate:
✔ Reduced processing times for work permits, improving ease of doing
business in Jamaica.
✔ Greater transparency and accountability in approvals.
✔ Stronger protections for Jamaican workers, ensuring that job opportunities
are fairly distributed.
✔ And in the very near future a more modern, efficient, and customer-friendly
work permit system.
Conclusion
This initiative represents a major step forward in improving how we regulate
and facilitate employment for foreign workers in Jamaica. Operation
Streamline is not just about efficiency—it is about ensuring that our labour
market remains competitive, fair, and aligned with national development goals.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Security remains committed to creating a
system that works for everyone—one that attracts the right talent while
safeguarding opportunities for our people.
We look forward to the successful rollout of Operation Streamline and will
continue to engage stakeholders throughout this process.
Thank you. I am now happy to take any questions.