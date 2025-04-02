Post Cabinet Press Briefing Report- February 26, 2025

PRESS BRIEFING PRESENTATION: OPERATION STREAMLINE

By: The Honourable Minister Pearnel Charles Jr., MP

Minster of Labour and Social Security

Wednesday February 26, 2025

PRESS BRIEFING STATEMENT

REGIONAL LABOUR TALKS ROADSHOW & JOB FAIR

MANCHESTER REGION

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, members of the media, stakeholders, and

members of the public.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security continues its commitment to

empowering Jamaica’s workforce through islandwide regional roadshows aimed

at enhancing public awareness on key labour and employment issues. As part of

this effort, we are pleased to announce the next stop in our series:

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Venue: Golf View Hotel, 5 ½ Caledonia Road, Mandeville, Manchester

This Regional Labour Talks Roadshow and Job Fair will bring together

approximately 500 in-person participants, alongside virtual attendees from

across Jamaica and the diaspora via live streaming.

THEME & OBJECTIVES

Under the theme Transforming Jamaica’s Workforce for Greater Resilience and

Sustainable Development, this initiative aligns with Jamaica’s record-low

unemployment rate of 3.5% (STATIN, October 2024) and seeks to further equip

Jamaicans with opportunities for employment, skills development, and social

protection services.

Additionally, feedback from this roadshow series will directly contribute to

Jamaica’s preparations for the Second World Summit on Social Development in

Qatar, November 2025, where global leaders will discuss strategies for:

Poverty Eradication Full and Productive Employment & Decent Work for All Social Integration

KEY FEATURES OF THE ROADSHOW

Special Focus on Labour Market Inclusion

The Ministry is committed to expanding access to employment for diverse

groups, including:

*Youths

*Persons with Disabilities

*Women

*Rural Workers

*Second-Career Job Seekers

*Seniors who are fit for work

Additionally, pensioners and social protection beneficiaries will have direct

access to critical information and services through the roadshows one-stop shop

format.

Discussions on the U.S. Seasonal Employment Programme

The opening ceremony will feature key discussions with representatives from

the United States Embassy regarding the U.S. Seasonal Employment

Programme. This is particularly timely given the ongoing adjustments to U.S.

immigration policies, and the session will provide clarity for Jamaicans

exploring employment opportunities abroad.

Furthermore, we will highlight business and investment prospects for members

of the Jamaican diaspora, encouraging them to contribute to national economic

growth.

Climate Change & The Just Transition Project

In response to Jamaica’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the event

will also introduce the Just Transition Project, which aims to integrate decent

work principles into national development policies. A special panel discussion

on Climate Change will explore its impact on the workforce from a tripartite

perspective involving government, employers, and workers.

Ministerial Updates

The Hon. Minister will provide updates on:

*The newly launched SPIRO Project

*The National Employment Policy

*Jamaica’s Decent Work Agenda

INFORMATION SESSIONS

Productivity and Resilience for the Future of Work

Presented by the Jamaica Productivity Centre, this session will explore

strategies to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in key sectors such as:

*Global Services

*Manufacturing

*Tourism

*Financial Services

Business Development & Entrepreneurship

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will lead a session on

How to Start a Business, offering guidance on:

*Accessing Small Business Loans

*Business Planning & Market Entry

*Capacity Building & Financial Advice

These insights will empower entrepreneurs to navigate Jamaicaâ€™s evolving

economic landscape successfully.

JOB FAIR

As a major highlight, the Electronic Labour Exchange Department will host a

job fair, featuring:

*Over 20 employers across multiple industries

*More than 200 job vacancies

*On-the-spot interviews & hiring opportunities

This is an excellent chance for job seekers to connect directly with employers

and secure employment.

DISPLAYS & CORPORATE ENGAGEMENT

The event will also feature interactive booths and displays from:

*The Ministry’s Labour & Social Security Services

*Corporate Jamaica

*Other Government Agencies (MDAs)

MEDIA COVERAGE & LIVE STREAMING

We invite all Jamaicans to participate, whether in person or virtually. The event

will be broadcast live via:

*RJR Radio’s Outside Broadcast

*Live Streaming on YouTube

CONCLUSION

The Regional Labour Talks Roadshow & Job Fair is a critical step in equipping

Jamaica’s workforce for the future. By fostering education, reskilling, and

economic inclusivity, we are building a resilient labour market that can adapt to

global trends and local opportunities.

We look forward to engaging with job seekers, employers, and stakeholders in

Manchester and beyond as we work together to transform Jamaica’s workforce

for sustainable development.

Thank you.

WATER AMNESTY FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

The Government of Jamaica remains committed to ensuring that every citizen,

and especially our most vulnerable groups, is provided with access to essential

services that promote their well-being and dignity. Following the announcement

of the National Water Commission’s (NWC) amnesty programme in November

2024, we recognized the need for a specific accommodation for our Persons

with Disabilities under this initiative.

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities’ (JCPD) database currently

has over 48,000 individuals, with full registration of just over 17,000. Of the

number of registrants, 12,925, almost 13,000 are 18 years and over and could

benefit from this amnesty.

Our objective is to establish a special criterion within the National Water

Commission’s (NWC) Water Amnesty Programme to provide relief to Persons

with Disabilities or their verified caregivers, thereby ensuring they can fully

benefit from this amnesty. This action aligns with Jamaica’s commitment to the

Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), particularly

Articles 3 (General Principles) and 28 (Adequate Standard of Living and Social

Protection), which emphasize the rights of Persons with Disabilities to an

adequate standard of living, which includes access to clean water services and

social protection without discrimination. This principle guides our commitment

to ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind.

The Amnesty would also provide relief for caregivers of PWDs. The Disabilities

Act 2014, Section 2 (1) defines a caregiver as, “a parent, a legal guardian or

any other person, responsible for caring for the health, financial, physical

security, and general well-being of a person with a disability.”

Background:

The water amnesty, in its current form, allows eligible NWC customers,

including Pensioners and PATH beneficiaries, to have their debts written off,

partially or in full, based on specified criteria, as a mechanism to assist the

vulnerable in our population. In light of the specific challenges faced by Persons

with Disabilities, the Amnesty provisions would need to be tailored to provide

them with additional support.

The following Criteria are proposed for Persons with Disabilities:

Eligibility Verification:

Persons with disabilities will be required to provide appropriate documentation

confirming their disability status, such as proof of registration with the

Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD). Clients will be

identified in partnership with the disability sector partners, to ensure that

the benefits reach those who truly need support.

Debt Forgiveness: Outstanding water bills for eligible persons with

disabilities will be waived. This step will ensure that they are not burdened by

past arrears, which may otherwise exacerbate their financial difficulties.

Payment Plans: For those who are unable to clear their current water bills in

full, flexible payment options will be offered. This will ensure that persons with

disabilities can pay over a longer period, considering their financial

circumstances.

Awareness Campaign: A targeted outreach programme will be developed to

ensure that persons with disabilities are made fully aware of the amnesty. This

will include accessible formats for communication and outreach, utilizing both

digital and physical platforms to reach all individuals, including those who are

Deaf or hard of hearing, and those who have visual impairments.

Monitoring and Evaluation: An effective monitoring and evaluation

framework will be established to track the participation of persons with

disabilities in the programme. This will allow for an assessment of the impact of

the program on this specific community and ensure that adjustments can be

made if necessary.

The Ministry will ensure that the application process for the amnesty is fully

accessible. This includes providing physical access to application sites at the

Ministry of Labour’s parish offices island-wide and ensuring that online

platforms are user-friendly for Persons with Disabilities. Additionally,

dedicated staff and helplines will be made available to assist Persons with

Disabilities in completing the application forms, providing any additional

support as needed.

This initiative reflects the Government’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and

social protection for all Jamaicans.

OPERATION STREAMLINE

The employment of non-Jamaicans in Jamaica is governed by the Foreign Nationals

and Commonwealth Citizens (Employment) Act, 1964 and the Caribbean Community

Free Movement of Skilled Persons Act, 1997.

The Work Permit Department of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS)

is responsible for the administration of the authorization to work of non-Jamaicans

seeking employment in Jamaica. In an effort to improve the management of the

application and processing of these types of service, the MLSS commenced work to

replace its existing work permit system, and to also improve business processes

through the creation of a new web-based; and mobile-friendly work permit

management system.

The system which will be informed by labour market intelligence, as well as training

and certification needs, aims to close skill gaps in the local economy. In so doing, the

Ministry is ensuring that work permits are granted to persons where there are no

Jamaican counterparts or a shortage in the labour market. We are currently at the final

stage of development of this new digitized system, Pre-user Acceptance Testing is

ongoing, and will conclude by Friday February 28, 2025 followed by the actual User

Acceptance Testing to commence March 10, 2025. The Unit is committed to playing

its part in reaching the new system deployment before June 2025.

The efficiency programme has been in place for a little over a year. During that time

the Ministry can confirm that there has been some positive changes including

improved application processing times, due to the addition of staff. However it is

recognized that further improvements can enhance efficiency, reduce processing times

and backlog, reduce errors in the work permit process, improve payments processes

(particularly online payments) ensuring a client facing experience that is user friendly

for both employers and foreign nationals.

Consequently, we have examined the Work Permit Unit, and as part of our

commitment to modernizing Jamaica’s labour market framework and ensuring a

more efficient, transparent, and responsive system, the Ministry of Labour and

Social Security is further enhancing its efficiency programme by introducing:

Operation Streamline—a bold and strategic initiative aimed at improving the

work permit system in Jamaica.

The Need for Reform

For years, employers, foreign investors, and workers have expressed concerns

about inefficiencies in the work permit process—ranging from delays in

processing applications to challenges with compliance and monitoring.

Consequently, Operation Streamline was specially designed to tackle these

challenges head-on, ensuring that Jamaica remains an attractive destination for

skilled talent while protecting opportunities for our local workforce.

Key Objectives of Operation Streamline:

Digital Transformation & Faster Processing time

We are implementing a fully digitized application system to reduce paperwork

and improve turnaround time. Processing times will be significantly shortened,

with clear service timelines to ensure predictability for businesses and workers.

Strengthened Oversight & Compliance

A Work Permit Oversight Committee was established to ensure fairness,

transparency, and accountability in approvals. Employers must demonstrate a

clear need for hiring foreign workers while prioritizing skills transfer to

Jamaicans.

Enhanced Accessibility & Customer Support

A dedicated Work Permit Help Desk will be introduced to provide real-time

assistance and guidance. New online tracking tools will allow applicants to

monitor the progress of their applications.

Labour Market Alignment

Work permits will be granted in alignment with national development priorities

and skills shortages identified in key sectors. A stronger linkage between the

Labour Market Information System (LMIS) and work permit approvals will

ensure that vacancies are first made available to qualified Jamaicans before

permits are issued. Also, going forward related skills that are not found here in

Jamaica will be examined to attach apprenticeship conditionalities.

Public Education & Stakeholder Engagement

We will launch an awareness campaign to educate businesses, investors, and

workers on the new process. Ongoing consultations with industry stakeholders

will ensure that the system remains efficient, fair, and responsive to labour

market needs.

Prioritization Framework

A tiered prioritization system will be implemented immediately after this

press briefing. Where applications submitted in excess of eight (8) weeks will

be reviewed and advanced urgently. These applications will be fast-tracked,

and so we invite persons whose permits are beyond eight (8) weeks to contact

us via email [email protected] using the subject or caption Operation

Streamline.

Expected Impact

In summary, through Operation Streamline, we anticipate:

✔ Reduced processing times for work permits, improving ease of doing

business in Jamaica.

✔ Greater transparency and accountability in approvals.

✔ Stronger protections for Jamaican workers, ensuring that job opportunities

are fairly distributed.

✔ And in the very near future a more modern, efficient, and customer-friendly

work permit system.

Conclusion

This initiative represents a major step forward in improving how we regulate

and facilitate employment for foreign workers in Jamaica. Operation

Streamline is not just about efficiency—it is about ensuring that our labour

market remains competitive, fair, and aligned with national development goals.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security remains committed to creating a

system that works for everyone—one that attracts the right talent while

safeguarding opportunities for our people.

We look forward to the successful rollout of Operation Streamline and will

continue to engage stakeholders throughout this process.

Thank you. I am now happy to take any questions.