News from the OPM

The Government of Jamaica is upgrading its Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure systems across the public sector.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday (Tuesday, November 26), Prime Minister Holness said the Government is committed to strengthening the public sector systems to enable better service delivery to the people of Jamaica.

“Our people deserve the best and this administration that I lead is committed to ensuring that the systems, processes and technology are in place to give the people of Jamaica the best possible service. For far too long, and particularly in this post-independence Jamaica, our people have expressed their frustration when trying to conduct business at several public sector entities,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, the Prime Minister said the Government is focused on the ICT aspect of the National Identification System (NIDS). He said the Government has been in dialogue with various stakeholders and will continue to act in the best interest of the people.

The Government decided to focus on the initial ICT upgrade to address critical needs at the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and The Registrar General Department (RGD). In that regard, Prime Minister Holness noted that the scope of work for the ICT infrastructure upgrade will include;