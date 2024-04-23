News from the OPM

Government Providing Expanded Opportunities for Youth

“Jamaica is at a turning point where your generation will see the benefits of the sacrifices of the previous generations of Jamaicans. Your generation will also become responsible for continuing the progress of our nation.”

– Prime Minister Holness

————————————————————————————-



Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that his administration is providing more opportunities for Jamaica’s Youth to achieve and excel.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to empowering the youth and building a future where every young person can thrive and realize their full potential.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence on Saturday (April 20, 2024), Prime Minister Holness said Jamaica stands at a turning point where the contributions of the youth are pivotal to the nation’s progress. In this regard, the Prime Minister said the government is creating the best opportunities for the success of this current generation.

Prime Minister Holness highlighted the significance of ‘GenZ’ in driving Jamaica towards increased productivity and efficiency:

The Prime Minister stated:

“Jamaica is at a turning point where your generation will see the benefits of the sacrifices of the previous generations of Jamaicans. Equally, your generation will also become responsible for continuing the progress of our nation. The current challenge is to increase productivity and close the implementation deficit. I am confident that the GenZ generation, your generation, will make Jamaica more productive and efficient. They embrace technology to get things done quickly and efficiently with great care for the environment, climate, social equity, and individual liberty. This will be the generation to transform the Jamaican bureaucracy into a fit for purpose machinery for the fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Prime Minister Holness highlighted the Government’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and affordability of tertiary education, skills and vocational training and making home ownership more accessible to young Jamaicans.

Prime Minister Holness noted that significant strides have been made to remove financial barriers, including abolishing the need for guarantors for Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) applications and providing tuition grants to over 4,000 students annually.

He also emphasized the importance of skills and vocational training, including programmes such as the Community Action for Rewarding Engagement (CARE) Initiative and the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC), aimed at providing young people with valuable training opportunities.

The Government has also unveiled plans for ‘starter homes’ specifically designed for youth under 35 years old. With units already under construction and additional housing solutions planned, the Government aims to provide affordable housing options to thousands of young Jamaicans over the next five years.

“The Government is going further, the NHT will reserve up to 10% of the housing solutions in the current Housing Plan for contributors under 35 years old. Over the next 5 years, this will result in approximately 4,300 housing solutions being available at 100% financing up to $15M, subject to affordability levels,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Prime Minister Holness congratulated the nominees and recipients of the National Youth Awards, urging them to embrace the challenges ahead with courage and determination.