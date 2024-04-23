News from the OPM

Statement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the Passing of Former Parliamentary Secretary Princess May Lawes

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Princess Lawes. Her passing marks the end of an era, not only for the Jamaica Union Conference but for our nation as a whole.”

– Prime Minister Holness

I am deeply saddened by news of the passing of former Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Community Development, Princess May Lawes. Ms. Lawes died on Friday, April 19, 2024. She was 79 years old.

The passing of Princess Lawes marks the end of an era. She was a trailblazer in Jamaican public life. Her contributions as a Member of Parliament, Junior Minister, and Senator were invaluable, particularly in advocating for women, children, and the marginalized in our society.

Ms. Lawes was an important figure in Jamaica’s political landscape serving in the Senate from 1976 (sworn in January 13, 1977) until 1980.

After serving as senator for several years, Princess Lawes became the first Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) member to win the St. Ann Northwest seat when she beat the People’s National Party’s Arnold Bertram in 1980. Thereafter, she served in the House of Representatives from 1980 to 1989. During this time, Ms. Lawes was appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Community Development (1980-1983).

After she exited the political arena, Princess Lawes spent more than 20 years working full-time for the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Ms. Lawes was president of the Inter-American Commission of Women, Organization of American States and served the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists in several capacities before retiring.

As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate the remarkable legacy of Princess Lawes, a legacy of compassion, integrity, and commitment to service. Princess Lawes’ impact will be felt for generations to come, inspiring us all to strive for a better, more inclusive Jamaica. We will forever cherish her memory and continue to be guided by her example.

Jamaica acknowledges and honours her remarkable life and the significant contributions she made to this country and its people. May her soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine on her.

I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Princess Lawes.