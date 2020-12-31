News from the OPM

Government Reiterates that Curfew Hours are to be Strictly Observed by All

The Government is reiterating that the Curfew Orders over the holiday season, in particular on December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, will be strictly enforced.

On December 31, 2020, the curfew will begin at 10:00 PM and end at 5:00 AM on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2021).

On New Year’s Day, the curfew will begin at 7:00 PM and end at 5:00 AM on January 2, 2020.

The Office of the Prime Minister takes the opportunity to remind the religious community that the agreement reached with the Jamaica Council of Churches, is for church services to be held within regular hours in observance of the curfew.

However, during the curfew, pastors, technical leaders who deal with streaming, and musicians, are allowed special passes to be on the road after curfew hours to facilitate the live streaming of watch night services.

Congregants are therefore reminded to remain home during the curfew hours and view watch night services on the platforms made available by their respective churches.