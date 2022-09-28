News from the OPM

Government Strategically Managing Water Infrastructure to Efficiently Respond to Issues

“There is a strong effort by this Government in building resilience in our economy” – Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness handed over seven new water trucks to the National Water Commission (NWC) yesterday (September 27, 2022) at the NWC Marescaux Road Compound.

Addressing the handing over ceremony, the Prime Minister underscored that the investment of the trucks will help to mitigate or respond to water shortages. Citing a severe drought that affected the parish of Manchester during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as extreme flooding in other instances, Prime Minister Holness indicated that the Government had to act quickly in procuring the much needed resources for the State Agency as the country confronts climate change.

The Prime Minister said:

“It is almost a routine that for the last four years we have had a severe weather event that has caused serious flooding. There is a strong effort by this Government in building resilience in our economy. The capacity to respond to external shocks, to recover quickly and get on with the business of governing the country.”

Therefore, the Prime Minister said the NWC must have the capacity to deliver water in any eventualities. He noted that this is a fundamental policy change in the operations of the NWC that will also improve the quality of service.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness said the Government continues to look into more strategic ways to build water infrastructure to withstand the impacts of severe weather events.

The total cost of the seven (7) trucks is $92, 643,277.09. They will be used in the NWC’s six regions, especially in areas where there are problems with consistent water supply.