News from the OPM

Government to Upgrade Beaches Across Jamaica for Public Access in Building a Caring Society

Jamaicans will have greater access to improved facilities at public beaches across the island.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has unveiled plans to upgrade several beaches across Jamaica, ensuring public access. This comes after many years of limited beach access to locals under previous administrations.

At least nine (9) beaches will be upgraded and another major beach park development is coming to ensure Jamaicans have access to areas to spend leisure and family time.

The Government has completed the ground breaking Beach Management Policy which is focussed on preserving and sustainably managing Jamaica’s beach assets for current and future generations.

“One thing must be certain and we must be unequivocal, Jamaicans are entitled to access their beaches. But one thing we know; there is one thing to speak about access, there is another thing to actually enable access. We believe everybody must have access but we go a step further, I am happy to announce that the government will be upgrading a number of beaches across the island for public access. The existing Fantasy Beach Park in Priory St Ann will be developed into a Parish Beach Park, similar to Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay. The Government will upgrade work on another nine (9) free community beaches this year.” Prime Minister Holness was speaking in the 2024/205 Budget Debate on Thursday (March 21).

The identified beaches for upgrade include Watson Taylor Park in Hanover, Success Beach in St. James, Priory in St. Ann, Rio Nuevo in St. Mary, Murdock Beach in St. Mary, Winnifred Beach in Portland, Rocky Point in St. Thomas, Guts River in Manchester, Crane Road in St. Elizabeth, and Alligator Pond in St. Elizabeth.

The government beach access initiatives underscores its commitment to enhancing public access to Jamaica’s beaches while promoting sustainable tourism development.