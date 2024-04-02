News from the OPM

JA$1 Billion Allocated for Rural Water Systems to Alleviate Urgent Water Crisis

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has moved decisively to address Jamaica’s water supply issues by allocating JA$1 billion to improve rural water supply systems. The Government will also invest J$409 million dollars to upgrade several minor systems.

The funds are designated for immediate water solutions to ease the burden on residents, especially in rural communities. Additional funding will also directly benefit residents who rely on natural sources or local supply systems in areas such as Riversdale, Spring Gardens, Maroon Town, Stepney, Rocky Point unplan settlement, Petersfield, Fallen Spring/Bruck Way, Bamboo, Orange Bay/Crystal Spring, Cascade Section, Non-Such, and Lowe River/Mendez Town.

A portion of the funds will be used to purchase pipes to assist the National Water Commission.

Making his 2024/2025 Budget presentation in Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Holness highlighted that significant progress has been made in addressing water scarcity through partnerships such as the household water storage plan, supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“This project targets the 14 worst-affected constituencies from last year’s drought. It seeks to install 3,000 rainwater harvesting systems in the targeted constituencies. So far, we have completed the distribution of one thousand 400-gallon tanks and expect the completion of the pilot project in May.”

Prime Minister Holness also said more than 10,000 water tanks will be distributed this fiscal year. This, as the Government allocated J$250 million for the purchase and distribution of 50,000 water tanks.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness said the Government is far advanced in developing other critical national projects to ensure access to reliable and potable water for all Jamaicans. These include the replacement of supply mains in Western Jamaica and the redevelopment of aging infrastructure such as the Hermitage Dam and Mona Reservoir.

Updates on these vital projects will be provided as they progress, ensuring nationwide access to dependable and sustainable water resources.