News from the OPM

Historic Issuing of First Batch of National Identification Cards

“Today is a great day. We have now issued the first set of national identification cards and the process begins in earnest.”

– Prime Minister Holness

The Government of Jamaica achieved a monumental milestone on Friday (November 15, 2024) with the official issuing of the first set of national identification cards under the Integrated National Identification System. This landmark event signals the beginning of a new era in secure identification and digital transformation for Jamaicans.

Prime Minister Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, who was the second individual to receive the card, following His Excellency the Governor-General, said event was a significant achievement for Jamaica. “Today is a great day. We have now issued the first set of national identification cards, and the process begins in earnest. This is a moment long in coming and a moment that the entire Jamaica can be proud of. As a nation we have been talking about a national ID from as long ago as in the 70s. Several cabinet submissions, pieces of legislation, were drafted but we have never found a wherewithal to actually engage in and complete the process,” the Prime Minister declared.

The National Identification System (NIDS) is designed to provide every Jamaican with a secure, verifiable identity, enabling seamless transactions in a growing digital society. With enhanced security features, the national ID surpasses existing identification documents such as passports, electoral IDs, and driver’s licenses.

Prime Minister Holness elaborated on the transformative potential of the national identification card: “This card also gives an additional benefit. It allows for the conduct of digital transactions in a seamless way because it allows for digital electronic verification of the card and that places us now in another step which we call the digital society. The verification of identification is almost instantaneous and therefore the law that supports the ID says that if you present your ID, no other form of identification is required.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of the card for Jamaica’s youth, ensuring that the system is inclusive and future-ready.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness commended the efforts of the teams from the National Identification and Registration Agency (NIRA), the NIDS, the Office of the Prime Minister, and international partners, including the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), for their dedication to this transformative project.

This marks a pivotal step in modernizing Jamaica’s infrastructure, preparing the nation for a fully integrated digital economy. All Jamaicans are encouraged to participate in this historic initiative, which promises to enhance the quality of life for all and drive national development.