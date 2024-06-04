News from the OPM

Increases in the National Minimum Wage and Security Guards Wages Increase Took Effect June 1

The new minimum wage for a 40-hour work week will take effect tomorrow June 1, 2024. The new minimum wage will move to fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000) per week, up from thirteen thousand dollars ($13,000).

The increase in the national minimum wage was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in his 2024/2025 Budget Presentation on March 21, 2024.

This latest increase follows a 44-percent rate hike last year, moving the national minimum wage to the highest ever level for minimum wage earners in Jamaica. This increase will put the minimum wage at a historic level for low-income workers ever made by a Government in Jamaica.

“This Government recognizes that the contribution of minimum wage earners, such as household workers, artisans, labourers, store clerks, and security personnel, is vital to the success of our manufacturers, hotels, professionals, lawyers, doctors, and teachers in meeting our national productivity and service targets,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The minimum wage for industrial security guards will also be increased effective June 1, 2024. The weekly wage will move from fourteen thousand dollars ($14,000) to fifteen thousand dollars per week ($15,000).