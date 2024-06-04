News from the OPM

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNMENT ON CORPORAL PUNISHMENT

In light of recent discussions in the public domain, the Government wishes to clarify that no decision has been made to ban corporal punishment in homes.

The Administration takes the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to eliminating violence in our society, particularly against our children.

The Administration respects and acknowledges the importance of engaging with a wide cross-section of stakeholders, including families and our churches on issues concerning efforts to stem violence against children.

The government values the diverse perspectives within our society and is committed to a collaborative approach to addressing the issue.

“Our children deserve to grow up in a Jamaica free from violence. While the Cabinet has not taken a decision to ban corporal punishment, we are deeply committed to finding effective solutions to the issue of violence against children in our country. Through the National Parenting Support Commission’s training programs, we are working diligently with our parents and communities to promote positive parenting practices,” Education and Youth Minister, the Honourable Fayval Williams commented.

The National Commission on Violence Prevention, NCVP, established by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and chaired by Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan, has been tasked with conducting a multi-dimensional examination of societal violence, ensuring that all voices are heard and considered. The report of the NCVP will be a key driver to inform a national conversation.

The Government looks forward to receiving the report from the Commission and will continue to engage in wide consultations concerning the issue towards ultimately protecting the well-being of our nation’s children.