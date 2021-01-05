News from the OPM

Jamaica Has Lost A True Icon and Businessman of the Highest Order with the Passing of the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart

This loss is not just Jamaica’s, it is the Caribbean’s. Prime Minister Andrew Holness

It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the passing of one of Jamaica’s most brilliant, innovative and transformative business minds, the Honourable Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart OJ, CD, Hon. LLD.

Butch Stewart is a Jamaican icon and businessman of the highest order. He was a nationalist who truly and deeply loved his country. He is known for his strong business acumen and legendary philanthropy.

Indeed, he was a towering figure in Jamaica. He created the globally recognised Sandals brand, impacted local and regional tourism, contributed significantly to brand Jamaica through his involvement in tourism, his leadership of Air Jamaica, and his contribution to business and the economy.

Butch was a man way ahead of his time, he had an eye for details and his ability to market and deliver world class service in any endeavor was tremendously distinctive. He was an extraordinary human being with an unwavering commitment to the social good. He has left his unmistakeable mark across the region and the world and we shall miss him dearly.

I send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the thousands of employees whose lives he no doubt personally impacted. This loss is not just Jamaica’s, it is the Caribbean’s.