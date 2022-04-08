News from the OPM

Jamaica to Welcome the President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame on a State Visit

The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to announce that the President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame, will be paying a State Visit to Jamaica.

President Kagame will visit Jamaica over the period April 13-15, 2022. The visit is of special significance as it takes place during Jamaica’s diamond jubilee.

The visit represents an important opportunity for the deepening of the bilateral relationship between Jamaica and the Republic of Rwanda, and reinforces the steadily burgeoning relationship between the African continent and the CARICOM Region.

The invitation to President Kagame was extended by Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness some two years ago, but the visit was unexpectedly delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.