News from the OPM

Leaders of UN Initiative Committed to Global Recovery from the Negative Economic Impacts of COVID-19

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres had important discussions concerning the pandemic’s devastating impacts on vulnerable economies and developing countries. They discussed debt and liquidity issues and the unique challenges faced by Small Island Developing States, which are highly prone to the devastating effects of climate change and natural disasters.

The discussion was held yesterday (March 23, 2021) ahead of the United Nations High-Level meeting on International Debt Architecture and Liquidity which is scheduled to take place on March 29.

Through a collaborative global approach to fighting COVID-19, the Leaders of UN Initiative aim to strategically work to bolster economic recovery.

The leaders also agreed on the importance of safe and effective vaccines and fast tracking the inoculation process.

In the meantime, the discussions ended with the leaders reaffirming the need for strong international cooperation on financing for development, including through their co-leadership at the upcoming meeting.