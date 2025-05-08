News from the OPM

NHT and HAJ to Transform Jamaica’s Housing Landscape

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness has outlined the distinct and complementary roles of the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) and the National Housing Trust (NHT) as his administration aggressively tackles the country’s long-standing housing shortage to transform the sector.

Speaking on Friday (April 25, 2025) ahead of a tour of the HAJ’s Edmund Ridge Project in St. James, the Prime Minister emphasized that strategic planning, investment, and delivery have set this administration apart.

“We have to display what we are doing for the people of Jamaica who don’t know, and some who choose not to know; we have to put it in their face, to let them know that this administration is [making] the difference in housing. This administration has the plan for housing, but more than that, this administration can consistently deliver housing for you,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister outlined that the NHT is tasked with delivering 43,000 housing solutions, while the HAJ focuses on 14,000. Dr. Holness disclosed that 19,575 NHT housing solutions are set to begin construction within two years, with 11,322 already in the contract stage, including major developments like Mount Nelson in Manchester, Longsville Park Penn in Clarendon, and Barrett Hall in St. James.

The Prime Minister also clarified that while the NHT supports the market through mortgage financing and development partnerships, the HAJ carries a unique mandate, regularizing informal settlements across the island.

Dr. Holness said, “The HAJ has a special mandate, which distinguishes it from the NHT. So, the NHT acts as market support for mortgages and housing financing. It does development. It works with developers, and it finances development. But the HAJ is distinct from the NHT because the HAJ has a settlement regularization mandate.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that Jamaica faces a housing gap of over 150,000 units, a result of decades of underinvestment and economic challenges.

Dr. Holness noted that meeting this need requires not only funding but also scaling up local construction capacity and finding suitable lands for large-scale developments of 5,000 to 10,000 units.

The Edmund Ridge project stands as a model of the government’s vision, with 739 units in various phases, offering affordable options for tourism workers, taxi operators, craft market vendors, and other persons in Jamaica.