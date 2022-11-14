News from the OPM

No Support for Lawlessness and Disorder

Cabinet notes protest action taken by some transport operators today in sections of the island and empathizes deeply with each and every Jamaican, including school children whose lives have been disrupted by this action.

The Cabinet expresses appreciation to employers, school administrators, and other stakeholders in nation-building, who have shown understanding for their staff and students who experienced difficulties today.

The Government will not support lawlessness and disorder and commends the public’s rejection of today’s protest actions and unreasonable demands which fly in the face of the laws of our country and have caused distress for well-thinking Jamaicans who are concerned that these actions display abject disregard for their needs as paying commuters going about their lawful businesses.

In the context of high road fatalities and severe injuries resulting from reckless driving on our nation’s roads, we must protect the commuting public and encourage discipline among the motoring public including taxi owners and drivers.

The Government is undertaking the internal processes to effectively implement and enforce the new regime under the Road Traffic Act 2018 and its 2022 Regulations, in order to secure greater accountability and discipline on our roads.

We call on those who are engaging in the disruption of the transportation services, to recognize the government will not relent in its efforts to build a better and more disciplined transport sector; we urge all compliant public transportation owners and operators to continue providing their services to their fellow Jamaicans.

Persons who have broken the law, and as result have unpaid tickets, must pay their fines as directed.