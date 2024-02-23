News from the OPM

Pinnacle Unveils Visionary Real Estate Development Set to Transform Jamaica

“We look forward to the completion of this very significant development. The development will cement Jamaica’s brand in the lifestyle segment of the hospitality market.” – Prime Minister Holness

———————————————————————————–

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Pinnacle development is a groundbreaking move that is set to redefine Jamaica’s skyline and elevate the nation’s hospitality market.

Prime Minister Holness says the development is marking a significant leap forward in the country’s real estate sector.

The Pinnacle is a mega project consisting of four towers, each standing on 28 stories, will house over 500 apartments upon its completion in four years. The Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating: “We look forward to the completion of this very significant development. The development will cement Jamaica’s brand in the lifestyle segment of the hospitality market. It will add a new dimension to our tourism.”

The Prime Minister’s comments came at the groundbreaking for the Pinnacle, in Montego Bay.

While acknowledging the crucial role of the Pinnacle in the overall growth of the tourism industry, Prime Minister Holness noted that the government is aligning its policies to support development for workers within the tourism industry. “We have agreed that some of the tourism enhancement will partner with our New Social Housing Programme to provide housing solutions for those persons working in the hospitality sector who have below-standard housing,” said Prime Minister Holness.

At the same time, the Government has begun to put measures in place to ensure reliable water supply in the northwestern end of the island to bring water to residents and facilitate major developments in the area.

“A development like this cannot take place unless there is a significant plan in place and capacity available to provide that very crucial amenity.” He highlighted a massive investment programme of close to 209,000,000 U.S. dollars to ensure reliable water supply for residents and facilitate major developments in the northwestern belt of the island,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also shared insight on the broader vision for the city of Montego Bay, emphasizing a commitment to inclusive development. He asserted, “We cannot continue to develop in enclaves. The Jamaica that I’m sure we want to create is for all Jamaicans to be able to enjoy the same level of security, the same level of amenities, the same facilities, the same services.”

In the meantime, as Jamaica embarks on the journey towards a virtuous, sustainable cycle of development, the Prime Minister will address the need for skilled human resources to invest in the country’s people through increased training and educational initiatives, ensuring a workforce capable of contributing to Jamaica’s prosperity. This, the Prime Minister says is the embodiment of the nation’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility, social equity, and transparent governance.