News from the OPM

Bob Marley Being Considered for National Hero Status—Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has disclosed that the government is actively considering the legendary reggae icon Bob Marley as a national hero of Jamaica.

In an interview on Tuesday (January 23) at the “Bob Marley: One Love” movie premiere, Prime Minister Holness addressed the longstanding petition for national hero status, disclosing insights into the government’s proactive approach to the matter.

“There has been for a long time a petition for Bob Marley to become a national hero of Jamaica, and it continues to be something that many Jamaicans would warm to. We did put together a committee to look at it. There were commissions before that established the criteria for a national hero. The conversation has so far evolved to have a category that identifies iconic personalities, people who have added great value to our country, so there may be a designation,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The establishment of the committee reflects the government’s commitment to recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to Jamaica’s cultural legacy. The Prime Minister’s ongoing dialogue also reflects a thoughtful and inclusive approach to commemorating deserving figures like Bob Marley.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness also emphasized the impact of the Bob Marley movie on Jamaica’s entertainment industry. He expressed optimism about the film serving as a catalyst for the development of a robust Jamaican film industry.

“What this [Bob Marley movie] means for entertainment is that it shows Jamaica can have a film industry, and I think this is the beginning of a greater journey for Jamaica’s film industry,” remarked Prime Minister Holness.

The government’s support for the film industry aligns with broader initiatives aimed at promoting Jamaica’s cultural contributions on the global stage and is indicative of the nation’s commitment to fostering growth in the creative industries.

The “Bob Marley: One Love” movie was released in theatres on February 14, 2024.