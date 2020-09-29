News from the OPM

PM Holness Calls for Action on Sustainable Global Recovery Plan Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling on world leaders to action a global recovery plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking this morning (September 29) during the United Nations (UN) High Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond, Prime Minister Holness said the current pandemic demands an extraordinary, inclusive and sustainable global management and recovery process.

“The world needs a global plan as innovative, ambitious and impactful as the Marshall Plan was to Europe’s recovery after the devastation of World War II. We must seize the opportunity this time around, to make the Global recovery plan; sustainable to our climate and environment, empowering and uplifting of the poor, vulnerable and marginalized in our societies, and supportive of democratic and transparent governance,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Prime Minister Holness further stated that it is imperative, at this time, for all countries to have access to digital technology and reliable connectivity with strong focus on strengthened resilience and transitioning over the long-term to a green, inclusive and sustainable development.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness said there is a critical need for vaccines that will be accessible to all countries. He noted that a number of proposals which merit consideration have been submitted.

Finally, the Prime Minister urged that the UN gathers momentum in implementing viable solutions to counter the challenges of COVID-19.

“Our survival is fully dependent on managing COVID-19 in this era and beyond,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Prime Minister Holness along with the UN Secretary General António Guterres and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau co-convened today’s High-Level Meeting which saw almost 70 world leaders participating.