News from the OPM

PM Holness Hails Sub-10 King Asafa Powell

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has hailed track and field star athlete Asafa Powell CD, for his outstanding performance in the 100-meter sprint over the years.

Powell, who has broken the 10-second barrier 97 times, more than any other athlete, has been dubbed the Sub-10 King.

While speaking at the ceremony recently to unveil a statue of the sprinter, at the Statue Park, National Stadium, Prime Minister Holness said that, Asafa has been widely regarded as the Jamaican sprinter who started the modern era of sprint dominance by Jamaican male athletes.

“Asafa Powell stands tall among our elite athletes, powered by the drive to compete. Asafa has been a trailblazer and an avid sportsman determined to write his name in the historical records of global athletics. Today we elevate him into the global pantheon of our greatest athletes,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness underscored that the public recording and immortalizing of great athletes will serve as an inspiration to young upcoming athletes to replicate similar or greater results on the world stage.

“Additionally, there is a greater chance of replicating the success of those who went before who are memorialized publicly, as we are doing now,” added Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister also recognized the positive impact that the country’s athletes have had on building brand Jamaica globally notably through tourism.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness made mention of the Government’s plan to build a globally renowned sports museum that will boost tourism.