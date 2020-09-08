News from the OPM

PM Holness Pays Tribute to First Woman Senate President

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the passing of Jeanette Grant-Woodham, the first woman Senate President of Jamaica.

Mrs Grant-Woodham died this morning.

Prime Minister Holness said;

“Jeanette was a trailblazer. Words such as, “first woman to ever”, can be attached to many of her accomplishments in the areas of politics and education. Jeanette pushed boundaries, broke barriers, and did the seemingly impossible. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

In 1970, Jeanette Grant-Woodham became the first principal of the Tivoli Gardens Comprehensive High School. In 1980, the members of the Senate of Jamaica elected her as its Deputy President. In 1984, she became the first female President of the Senate of Jamaica and in 1986, she was appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Trade and Industry. In 1993, she served as Executive Director of the Jamaican Institute of Management, and in 1994 was among the first four female Certified Trainers by the Institute of Public Leadership.

The Prime Minister has extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mrs Jeanette Grant-Woodham who he describes as an outstanding Jamaican.