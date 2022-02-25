News from the OPM

Jamaica Customs Agency to be formally brought into the Get Every Illegal Gun Campaign

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that following a meeting of the National Security Council, the Jamaica Customs Agency will be formally brought into the Get Every Illegal Gun Campaign.

The Prime Minister said the inclusion of the Jamaica Customs Agency under this campaign, means there will be an increased focus on ensuring that no illegal gun can penetrate Jamaica’s ports. “It is time that we get tough on the internal collaborators and facilitators who are allowing illegal guns to come into our country,” the Prime Minister said.

In continuing, the Prime Minister said these facilitators profit from illegal guns coming in, while other Jamaicans die. It is time, he said, that these persons face serious consequences for their actions. In this regard, the Prime Minister has issued a strong warning to these actors, that without fear or favour, the Government will be looking very seriously and very closely at the operations of the entity.

The Prime Minister said in the same way that the Anti-Gang Taskforce has been mobilised and has been reaping successes, the Get Every Illegal Gun Campaign is being expanded to incorporate Customs to capture every possible entry point for illegal guns and is also reaping successes.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reported that the campaign has been going very well with guns and gunmen being recovered almost daily.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking today, February 24, 2022, at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Stony Hill Police Station.