News from the OPM

Prime Minister Announces Extension of NHT Employer Arrears Amnesty Programme

“This extension provides employers in the micro, small, and medium enterprise business sector and charitable organizations with a valuable window to regularize their accounts and benefit from the waiver of penalties, interests, and interests on arrears.” – Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness has announced that more time will be given to employers who owe National Housing Trust (NHT).

The employer arrears amnesty programme will now run from April 1 to May 31, 2025.

This extension provides valuable relief to employers in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, as well as charitable organizations, by offering a window to regularize their NHT accounts and benefit from a waiver of penalties, interests, and arrears.

Under the extension, qualifying employers will receive a 100% waiver on interest for arrears up to March 31, 2025.

“This extension provides employers in the micro, small, and medium enterprise business sector and charitable organizations with a valuable window to regularize their accounts and benefit from the waiver of penalties, interests, and interests on arrears. Under the extension, qualifying employers are offered a 100% waiver on interest,” Prime Minister Holness stated.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen Jamaica’s economic resilience and facilitate growth across sectors.

“At the heart of Jamaica’s long-term economic resilience lies economic diversification. That is the E in our Aspire growth strategy. By broadening our economic base, we enhance resilience against global shocks and create new, sustainable opportunities for employment and wealth creation,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for Expo 2025 in Kingston yesterday (April 3) Dr. Holness said the extension of the NHT amnesty aligns with Jamaica’s ongoing efforts to create a more favourable environment for MSMEs.

“Expo Jamaica 2025 embodies this vision, highlighting diverse sectors from manufacturing, agriculture, technology, logistics, finance, and tourism. Jamaican manufacturers and exporters gathered here today are pivotal to this diversification journey,” the Prime Minister added, noting the importance of platforms like the Jamaica Emerging Manufacturers and Services Village.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness emphasized the government’s continued commitment to fostering an environment that supports business growth, innovation, and economic diversification.