Post Cabinet Press Briefing Report- Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Senator the Hon. Dana Morris-Dixon

Good morning Jamaica, and welcome to another Post Cabinet press briefing. Today is Wednesday, April 9th, 2025, and I have a lot of individuals to acknowledge. This morning is going to be a really good Post Cabinet press briefing. We have the Honorable Darly Vaz, our Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transport.

We also have Senator, the Honorable Aubyn Hill, the Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, or the Business Minister as he likes to be called. We will also be joined by the Honorable Floyd Green, our Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Mining. We also have with us Dr. Kasan Troupe, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

And if I may say the best ministry. Mrs. Sania Bennett Temple, I know she’s supposed to be here, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce. We also have Mrs. Carol Palmer with us Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science, Energy Telecoms and Transport. And Sonya Linton, Vice President, Export of JAMPRO.

We also have Olive Wilson Cross, the CTD in the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecoms and Transportation. We also have Owen Ellington, acting Managing Director of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC. I also want to welcome some special guests that we have with us. We have Mr. Sydney Thwaites, the President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, JMEA.

We also have Mrs. Kamesha Turner Blake, Executive Director of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association. And we have Mr. Aswad Morgan, the Chairman of Expo Jamaica Committee. What a wonderful expo. It was on the weekend. We also have joining us today, Peter Thompson, the Executive Director of Jamaica 4-H Clubs, and we have some other specially invited guests here, members of the media, the team from JIS and OPM, Jamaicans watching at home and abroad. Good morning again to all of you.

Before we begin, I have to acknowledge the sad passing of a much-loved journalist Alecia Smith of the Jamaica Observer. And I know yesterday when Arthur Williams reached out to me about it, I had to do what a journalist would do, triangulate. I had to call other people to find out if it was really true. And it was. I know it was a very sad day for many of you in the media world. And I need to note that Alecia didn’t just work at Jamaica Observer. She was also a former team member of the Jamaica Information Service. So I know many of you are here this morning mourning her loss, and I thank you for, for being here. And I obviously have to thank her for all her service that she did in her time at JIS and also with the Jamaica Observer. So on behalf of the government of Jamaica, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to her immediate family and to her media family on her passing and of course, may Alecia’s soul rest in peace.

As we start this morning, as always, I’m going to give you some good news stories showing you how your government is working for you. The first one, and I always try to start with this, the crime statistics. Murders are down 35.9%. That is a big number. That’s a big decline in murders, and that’s coming from the latest statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary force. The JCF’s crime data shows that 191 homicides were recorded up to April 5, and if you look at last year, January 1 to April 5, there were 298 murders last year. This year we have 107 fewer than we did last year.

That’s a big deal. That’s 107 less families mourning their children. And when the numbers were going up, we were all exclaiming in Jamaica and rightly so. And as the numbers go down, we have to celebrate it. And it’s not just the homicide numbers. If we look at shootings, shootings are down by 26%, rape down by 57%, and robberies are down by 7%.

Those are the true numbers. It says we are going in the right direction. Are we there yet? Absolutely not. But for the first time in a long time, we can celebrate these numbers and we have to celebrate all this work and in his weekly address to the JCF in the Force Orders our Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake noted that Jamaica recorded the lowest number of murders in more than 25 years. That is such a big deal. He highlighted that the first quarter of 2025 marks the sixth. The sixth consecutive quarters in which murders have declined. Commissioner Blake also noted that the first quarter also saw the most significant drop in major crimes we’ve seen since 2001.

And these reductions are a result of continued investment in intelligence-led policing, technological upgrades and strategic partnerships. I’m so happy when I go around the country to our schools and I get to see many of the police officers because they join me on the school tours, and they’re always so proud to tell me the stats in their area.

They’ll tell me, oh, we are down 40%. You know, they all know their numbers. Our police officers are working hard. They’re working so hard to bring the numbers down, and they’re so proud to tell you of the success that they’re having, and so I’m very, very happy to again, inform us and remind us that murders are down 35.9% in the first quarter.

Then, I have to also note another good thing. The long-awaited National School Nutrition policy was considered and approved by Cabinet on Monday, and we will be tabling it in the Houses of Parliament as a white paper and this. This policy has been entrained for a long time and I’m so very happy and congratulations, PS that we’re finally at this point where we can bring to Jamaica the National School Nutrition Policy, which will change the way our children get their meals in schools and the entire apparatus around school nutrition.

The other thing I want to note is the government rolling out its one and a half billion-dollar quarterly road patching programs. I know in December and January, and we all saw them patching the roads. Everybody was happy, but I was not a one off. It will continue, and so the government will be rolling out another set of road patching in May to improve road conditions.

The initiative will target our most critical road corridors. The program will prioritize main thoroughfares and high trafficked corridors, community and parish roads in need of urgent repairs. And so, as I said, all this work is scheduled to start in May with a phased rollout to ensure efficiency and to maximize the impact of this.

And I know all of us are looking forward to this continued work to upgrade our roads. And this is in addition to all of the fantastic work that’s being done under the SPARK program. I have a list that is 15 pages long of good things happening, but because I have all of these esteemed ministers in the room this morning, I will not go through them today and I will be moving on to our presentation.

Hon. Aubyn Hill

Hon. Daryl Vaz

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning.

Thank you for joining me as I provide critical updates on key developments within Jamaica’s energy and transport sectors.

Jamaica Public Service Renegotiation

Formal notification was sent to the Jamaica Public Service on November 4, 2024, to advise them of the initiation of the renegotiation. As I mentioned at the Standing Finance Committee, the Ministry -MSETT engaged expert assistance for this undertaking with the renegotiation of the JPS Licence. That support is now in place.

The team has had several meetings with stakeholders, and I had my first session with them on April 4, 2025. The consulting firm, FMA from the United Kingdom, has submitted its inception report, which was discussed during that meeting.

The recent impact of Hurricane Beryl on the electricity sector has provided the most recent lesson and has highlighted the basis for change in the sector. Global and local economic conditions have significantly changed since the original JPS licence was issued in 2001. So, the terms of the licence in 2001 weren’t appropriate for 2015 and even more so today, 2025. With that in mind, I intend to have formal discussions at the highest level of the JPS management team with a view of a mutually beneficial agreement. I am committed to ensuring these negotiations are productive and an amicable settlement is achieved.

Certificate of Fitness Programme

On March 20, the Prime Minister announced changes to the Certificate of Fitness programme in his budget presentation. Two weeks ago, a multi-agency team met to determine the steps and actions to be taken to implement the policy change. In addition, provision is to be made for motorists to licence their vehicles for up to two years at a time.

The team is working on a technology solution to integrate the fitness and registration systems, enabling the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to access all necessary vehicle information via the licence plate. This will require amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations to give effect to these changes. The projected implementation time is within two to three months-by June/July.

It is important to clarify that contrary to some media and social media reports, the policy position announced by the Prime Minister does not currently exist in our legislation. Existing provisions allow six months for commercial vehicles and a maximum of two years for all other vehicles.

Management of Demonstration Plates

There is growing concern about the widespread misuse of demonstration plates in Jamaica. In many cases, these plates are not being used as intended under the Road Traffic Act and associated regulations. Disturbingly, there is credible evidence that demonstration plates are being exploited by individuals to facilitate criminal activities. Compounding the issue, the Police are currently unable to trace these plates through their Smart Check System.

Currently, the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) does not have an accurate count of demonstration plates currently in circulation. This gap in oversight has created opportunities for cloning and unauthorized use by criminal elements. As a result, the government is losing revenue, and the lack of control over this system poses a serious threat to public safety. To address these challenges, legislative amendments will be required to overhaul the system and support a more secure, transparent, and accountable demonstration plate regime.

In light of the above observations, the government will embark on:

A total revamp of the current system and replace it with a- Web Based Demonstrated Permit System- dealers are able to access demonstration permits as required and the authorities are better able to enforce and monitor compliance with little resources

Benefits to GOJ/Jamaicans – Ease in the administration, management and enforcement Dealer Online Application



The ability to specify usage of permits

printed permits will have a QR code for enforcement verification Single usage This system can be locally developed at an approximate cost of $10M with a delivery time of 6 months after procurement (System specification already completed)

The Design and implementation of an interim management system A total recall of existing plates-Deadline to be issued Submission of legislative changes Finalize new fee structure

Managing the demonstration plate system is not only necessary but urgent. By taking swift and decisive action, we can close existing loopholes, protect the public, and restore integrity to the vehicle registration process.

Revised Aged PPV Vehicle Importation Policy

On April 7, 2025, Cabinet approved the amendments of the 2014 Motor Vehicle Import Policy as it relates to public passenger vehicles to include the following:

For the public passenger transportation sector:

Imported vehicles with seating capacity not exceeding 8 persons must not be older than ten (10) years; Imported vehicles with seating capacity between 12 and 15 persons must not be older than fifteen (15) years; and Imported vehicles with seating capacity between 26 and 32 persons must not be older than fifteen (15) years.

Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) – Montego Bay Metro (MBM)

As the government continues to work to ensure safe, reliable transport for all Jamaicans, efforts to develop new operational routes within Montego Bay are actively underway. So far;

Infrastructure assessment for new routes has been completed.

Procurement processes for required resources are in progress.

All JUTC department heads have conducted visits to the site.

Preparations for converting the Montego Bay Metro into a functional JUTC depot are ongoing.

This process is expected to be completed within four months.

Rural School Bus Service

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement of the Rural School Bus Service, preparations are advancing. This is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information (MESYI) and the Ministry of Science, Energy Telecommunications and Transport (MSETT).

The MESYI will be responsible for procurement of the buses, advising how the buses will be allocated and providing information on the routes to JUTC. MSETT through the JUTC will be responsible for the recruitment and training of drivers, as well as the management and maintenance of the buses. A dedicated Division within the JUTC will be established specifically for this purpose.

The service will be rolled out on a phased basis, beginning with 100 buses. These will operate in mornings and evenings only. This means the buses will take the children to the various schools from a central point in the community and at the end of the school day, will take them back from school to the designated point.

These buses will operate in accordance with the disciplinary protocols of the various schools. Teachers will be assigned to the buses to ensure supervision and order of the students while they are being transported to and from school.

I would like to point out that there will be NO LOSS to the local PPV operators, as this will not affect the regular transportation of adults within the areas. As it is now, students are at a disadvantage because they already pay a reduced fare. Therefore, this service offers a more sustainable and organized solution which will be a beneficial arrangement for everyone.

National Road Safety

To boost road safety efforts, Cabinet has approved a 5% allocation from traffic fines to MSETT. This funding will help us engage an international communications expert with a proven track record in effective road safety campaigns. The procurement process begins this month, with an expected timeline of two to three months.

Additionally, the Ministry will procure helmets that meet the specifications of the Road Traffic Act and these will be distributed to licensed motorcycle operators.

At the same time, the Ministry is pressing forward with a pedestrian safety programme, using a multi-ministry/ multi-agency approach. To date, adult pedestrian fatalities remain a major concern among that category of road users.

Following discussions with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), MSETT aims to partner with the Constabulary Communications Network (CCN) to enhance our ongoing public education campaign—launched in February 2025—with real-time statistical insights.

While we have been monitoring the number of fatalities, we must also seek to address the broader impact on the quality of life of our Jamaican people. The current road fatality rate has risen to more than one death per day, with projections estimating a total of 350 to 390 deaths for the year. The trend is moving upward. As of 2025, the daily fatality rate stands at 1.04 per day, with a 30-day average of 1.06 deaths per day.

While March 30 marked the deadliest day since the start of the year, there have been seven days where at least five people died in traffic incidents. The recent spike in road crashes highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions. Strengthening enforcement, improving public education, and fast-tracking legislative and technological reforms are critical to reversing this trend and saving lives.

However, when examining the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, there was a noticeable decline in fatalities.

The Ministry remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure safer roads for every Jamaican.

Hon. Floyd Green

Good morning, members of the media and Happy Farmers Month!

Farmers’ Month 2025 is being celebrated under the theme “Thank A Farmer.” The campaign is designed to honour and appreciate Jamaica’s farmers while also encouraging broader conversations around food security and the importance of agriculture to national development. This year’s observance centralizes all activities and messaging across the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and its agencies.

The official launch of Farmers’ Month took place on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Craighton Estate Great House in Irish Town, St. Andrew. The choice of location reflects the Ministry’s commitment to supporting coffee farmers in East and West Rural St. Andrew. Through partnerships with organizations like the Jamaica Commodities Regulatory Authority, the Japanese company 7-Eleven and the Jamaica Environment Trust, thousands of coffee seedlings have been distributed with plans to expand agroforestry practices in the region.

The Ministry continues to support farmers through a range of initiatives. Over 33,000 farmers were trained in crop and livestock production in 2024 through RADA. The National Production & Productivity Programme (PIP), valued at $496 million, has supported targeted crops including yams, ginger, onion and Irish potato, and has also provided resources for small ruminants, poultry, irrigation, and farm tools. In terms of infrastructure, the Ministry has rehabilitated 41 farm roads to date for the 2024/25 financial year, covering more than 22 kilometers at a cost exceeding $588 million.

Additional support includes the construction of a cold storage facility in Kirkvine, Manchester, and continued investment in irrigation infrastructure through the Essex Valley and Southern Plains Agricultural Development Projects. Together, these projects will bring over 1,600 hectares under irrigation, benefiting more than 1,300 farmers across St. Elizabeth, Manchester, St. Catherine, and Clarendon.

Despite challenges such as drought and hurricanes, including the devastating effects of Hurricane Beryl and subsequent flooding from Tropical Storm Rafael, the agricultural sector has shown remarkable resilience. In 2023, Jamaica recorded 778,918.6 tonnes in domestic crop production, one of the highest outputs despite the harsh conditions. The sector continued to show growth into 2024, thanks to the determination of farmers and the support provided through the Ministry’s Hurricane Beryl Recovery Task Force.

The calendar of activities for Farmers’ Month 2025 includes several national events aimed at celebrating and engaging farmers:

“Thank A Farmer” Church Service happened on April 6

“Thank A Farmer” Appreciation Brunch will be on April 11

Manchester Food Festival on April 13

Montpelier Agricultural Show on April 11

St. Mary Agricultural Show on April 11

“Thank A Farmer” Farmers’ Market on April 25

“Thank A Farmer” Wellness Fair and Ministry At Your Service on April 29, which will bring critical agricultural services directly to the farming community

We will also be launching our RADA App Road Tour

In summary, Farmers’ Month 2025 is a celebration of the resilience, contribution and enduring importance of Jamaican farmers. The Ministry is committed to ensuring that their efforts are supported, recognized and sustained.



Supporting Our Farmers and Fishers Through Revised Vehicle Import Regulations

Today, I want to take a moment to speak to an important policy shift that was announced by the Prime Minister during his recent budget presentation: changes to the vehicle import regime for the agriculture and fisheries sector.

These changes are not being made in a vacuum. They are directly informed by the voices of our farmers and fishers.

When I first came to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, we conducted an islandwide listening tour and more recently, hosted a series of stakeholder engagement forums. These engagements were critical. We heard firsthand about the challenges farmers face in transporting perishable produce, farming equipment and livestock feed, challenges that impact their ability to be productive and competitive.

One recurring concern was the limited scope of the existing motor vehicle duty concession, which currently applies only to pickup trucks. For many small and medium farmers, pickup trucks are either not the most practical or the most affordable option.

As such, I’m pleased to announce that the Government will move to:

Revise the GCT Act to expand the definition of eligible vehicles under the concession regime.

to expand the definition of eligible vehicles under the concession regime. Panel vans and small trucks will now qualify for the existing 20% duty concession .

will now qualify for the . We will also amend the age limit on light commercial vehicles, increasing it from 10 years to 15 years; a move designed to lower costs and make vehicles more accessible to those in the sector.

This is a practical solution to a real problem. It’s about removing red tape and giving our farmers more flexible, affordable options to meet their operational needs.

Let me also address a critical update for our fishers.

While inland or pond-based fish farmers have long benefited from duty concessions, our marine fishers have not. This has been a long-standing anomaly; an inequity that we are now moving to correct.

Registered marine fishers will now be included in the 20% duty concession regime. This will allow them to better equip themselves with reliable transport for gear, equipment and supplies, strengthening their ability to participate fully in the blue economy.

These reforms are part of a wider push to expand our incentive regime. As a Ministry, we are focused on increasing productivity, improving efficiency, and lowering barriers to entry and operation in the agriculture and fisheries sector.

We are acting on what stakeholders have told us. These are targeted, practical interventions that will support our farmers and fishers in their day-to-day work and help them grow their businesses.

Export Clinic

Ladies and gentlemen, what we have noticed is that there is underutilization of our existing trade agreements that afford us competitive and preferential access to certain markets. What we have seen is that the underutilization is attributed to gaps and challenges such as technical barriers to export, market access and penetration, and access to support services like incentives and waivers.

Solution

To fill these gaps, we saw it fit, ladies and gentlemen, to develop an export clinic, which are intensive workshops and forums that will equip new and existing exporters, farmers, agro-processors and other stakeholders with essential information, key insights and perspectives to increase positive export outcomes. This is a collaborative effort involving internal and external stakeholders and sponsors, through which participants will be afforded technical and financial support. Additionally, through this programme, we are developing the capacity of our participants and providing them with macro-level support through enhanced and expanded market access. This will be provided through targeted trade agreements and arrangements and the renegotiation of existing agreement.

Ministry has made deliberate efforts to expand the range of services available to our stakeholders that will help them to make informed investments in agriculture and contribute positively to Jamaica’s export performance and food security. For this reason, we have designed targeted programmes such as the export expansion clinics, which provide in-person support and hand-holding through the entire exporting process.

Allow me to introduce the newest addition to the suite of practical tools provided by the Ministry of Agriculture to drive export expansion. This is the Trade and Market Intelligence Portal, which streamlines all of the Ministry’s market information, tools, systems and agencies into a single platform that is accessible to everyone. It is a calibrated and intuitive space wherein our stakeholders may access information for export expansion.

It is fully outfitted with:

• Investment guides, profiles with calculated ROIs.

• Detailed information on the products in demand in target markets as well as market entry guidelines.

• Centralized access to all of the Ministry’s market research studies, incentives, waivers, application forms, and licenses for exports.

• Step-by-step guides on how to export fisheries, mining, and agriculture products.

The Ministry continues to prioritize the New F.A.C. E of Food where we align all our initiatives to achieve food security, agribusiness development, the utilization of climate smart technology and of course, export expansion. With this, Jamaica will become food secure.

Remember, throughout the month of April and beyond, THANK A FARMER.