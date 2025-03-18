News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Announces Bold Improvements to Reduce Bureaucracy and Fast-Track Economic Growth

In a bold, decisive move to accelerate Jamaica’s economic transformation, Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness has announced sweeping reforms aimed at streamlining processes in the public bureaucracy and eliminating bureaucratic inefficiencies that stifle growth.

Speaking yesterday (March 17) at the swearing-in ceremony at King’s House for the two newly appointed ministers, Prime Minister Holness stressed the need for balance between fiscal accountability and the urgent need to fast-track critical infrastructure projects and major investments.

Senator the Honourable Ambassador Audrey Marks has been given the task, with her appointment as Minister without Portfolio with specific responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation.

Dr. Holness pointed out that her role will be instrumental in reforming government bureaucracy to create a more agile, innovation-driven, and growth-oriented public sector.

Prime Minister Holness also emphasized the need for urgent reforms, acknowledging that while stringent fiscal policies have helped stabilize the economy, the resulting layers of checks and balances have also created inefficiencies.

“The very layers of controls, checks, and balances that helped us rein in wasteful spending have now created a new challenge—one that slows down essential approvals, delays critical infrastructure projects, and stifles economic growth,” the Prime Minister stated.

To address these challenges, Minister Marks will oversee the Streamlining Processes for Efficiency and Economic Development (SPEED) initiative, which will include:

• Reform of Public Investment and Procurement processes to identify and eliminate unnecessary delays in the public investment and procurement processes while maintaining transparency and fiscal accountability.

• Reform of Development Approvals and Permitting Processes to streamline and simplify approval requirements to prevent major investments from being stalled in administrative limbo.

• Establishment of a fast-track mechanism for strategic investment projects while ensuring environmental and regulatory safeguards are met.

• Fit-for-Purpose Regulation and Regulatory Processes to ensure they are efficient, relevant, and not unduly burdensome.

• Leveraging Technology for Transparency and Efficiency, including the use of digital platforms to modernize application, approval, and monitoring processes and promote data-sharing and automation across government agencies to reduce manual processing times and enhance service delivery.

Minister Marks will also lead the country’s continued Digital Transformation, building on progress made with the National Identification System (NIDS), broadband expansion, and the establishment of the National ICT Authority.

“We need to accelerate the digitization of government processes and services so that citizens are able to access more government services online in the comfort of their homes so that there is no need to worry about transportation and long lines,” the Prime Minister noted.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness also welcomed Senator Delano Seiveright as Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

Recognizing Minister Seiveright’s extensive experience in governance, corporate communications, and stakeholder engagement, Dr. Holness says he will focus on strengthening linkages between tourism and other key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and medical tourism to further drive economic expansion.

Prime Minister Holness said both Ministers will make a significant impact on Jamaica’s development.

“I am extremely pleased and heartened to see highly talented and experienced Jamaicans like Minister Marks and Minister Seiveright offering themselves for public service. We need all hands on deck. We need our best minds to apply themselves to solving national problems and achieving Jamaica’s immeasurable potential.”

The Government remains committed to fostering a dynamic, innovation-led economy by eliminating bureaucratic inefficiencies and embracing digital transformation as a cornerstone for national development.