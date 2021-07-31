News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Congratulates Jamaica’s Women on Their Historic 1, 2, 3 Finish in the 100M Sprint

Our Jamaican athletes have once again shown the world that we are a global superpower in athletics.

This morning, all of Jamaica, Jamaicans across the globe and indeed the world witnessed history as our ladies delivered in magnificent style, a clean sweep in the 100M sprint at the Tokoyo Olympics.

It is with tremendous pride that I pay tribute to and salute our Jamaican athletes; Elaine Thompson Herah who won the gold medal erasing the 33 year old Olympic record; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who copped the silver and Shericka Jackson who finished strong to take the bronze medal.

Elaine, Shelly and Shericka have etched their names and legacy among the greats in global sports.

They carried the hopes of an entire nation with them as they delivered with scintillating and unforgettable performances, cementing in the consciousness of the world, the greatness, resilience and winning spirit of Jamaica, land we love.

This victory today would have added to Jamaica’s historic legacy in the women’s sprints with memories of the 2008 1, 2, 2 sizzling run by our women in Beijing.

Our athletes continue to represent our great nation with the highest distinction on the greatest stage in athletics.

On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I thank you for your commitment to the sport and to your country.

Our hearts remain full with pride as we say go team Jamaica and thank all our athletes; all of whom performed and continue to perform with their entire heart and soul.