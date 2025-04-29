News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Congratulates Prime Minister-Designate Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Election Victory in Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP, Prime Minister-designate of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, following victory in the general elections held yesterday, April 28, 2025.

In a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister-designate, Dr. Holness said:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I am pleased to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister-designate on her victory in the general elections in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Her success at the polls is an indication of the confidence of the people of Trinidad and Tobago in her leadership.”

Prime Minister Holness highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, emphasizing the shared history, culture, and collaboration across regional and international organizations such as CARICOM, the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Dr. Holness noted that the mandate of the new administration of Trinidad and Tobago presents an important opportunity for strengthened cooperation:

“Prime Minister-designate Persad-Bissasser‘s electoral triumph heralds a renewed opportunity to deepen and broaden our collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including, but not limited to, trade and investment, regional security, energy and climate change.”

Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to working closely with Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar’s administration to promote prosperity, security, and progress for both nations and the wider Caribbean family.

The Prime Minister said: “The Government and people of Jamaica extend best wishes to Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar for every success as she leads the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago into this new chapter of national development.”