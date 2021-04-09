News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Expresses Sadness at the Passing of Joseph Mahfood

Joe was an exceptional businessman but more importantly, he believed in people and in his country. Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed deep sadness at the passing of one of Jamaica’s leading and most notable businessmen, Joseph Mahfood, a founding member of the Wisynco Group.

According to the Prime Minister, “Joe was no doubt a standout Jamaican who has made a sterling contribution to our country both as a businessman and a philanthropist.”

Joseph Mahfood was the embodiment of Wisynco’s mission, “To improve the lives of our people”; his work helped to shape not only the company but also the lives of countless employees.

Prime Minister Holness noted that with Joe’s guidance and first-class business acumen from which the company benefitted, thanks to his over fifty years of invaluable service, Wisynco grew to become a formidable entity. He said, “Joe was an exceptional businessman but more importantly, he believed in people and in his country.”

Joseph Mahfood was a man who cared deeply for people and had great love and respect for the natural environment. Thanks to his efforts, Food for the Poor underwent expansion and increased its capacity to render help to Jamaica’s most vulnerable.

The Prime Minister says “ Joe was a truly great Jamaican, his rich legacy will live on. On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, I extend sincere condolences to his immediate family, close friends, and the entire Wisynco Group as they mourn the passing of one of Jamaica’s most dedicated sons. May he rest in peace, and light perpetually shine on him.”